Which Theaters Will Be Showing ‘The Interview’ On Christmas Day?

12.23.14 24 Comments

The number of theaters that will be showing The Interview on Christmas Day has jumped significantly since Sony Pictures announced the good news earlier today. Obviously, after a mysterious hacker group known as Guardians of Peace leaked a bunch of private Sony emails and documents and referred to 9/11 when making terror threats against any theaters that showed the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, the studio and nation’s major theater chains decided that it simply wasn’t worth it to release the film. But after weeks of controversy and people having scorching hot opinions on both sides of the issue, Sony Pictures finally authorized independent theaters to show the film.

So that leaves the very obvious question – where the hell can we watch this movie come Thursday? When the news initially broke, it sounded like The Interview was only going to be showing at a few theaters, most likely the Alamo Drafthouse and a few other select places, but that is no longer the case. The final number of theaters showing The Interview is expected to exceed 200, and as of right now, the following theaters are confirmed and ready to take your money while shoving popcorn down your laugh holes…

Alabama
The Edge 12, Birmingham

Arizona
The Loft Cinema, Tucson
Harkins Theatres, Phoenix
Harkins Valley Art, Tempe

Arkansas
Riverdale 10, Little Rock

California
Cinémas Palme D’Or, Coachella Valley
Crest Westwood, Los Angeles
Laemmle Theaters, North Hollywood (Dec. 31)
Los Feliz 3, Los Angeles
Mission Grove Theatres, Riverside
Foothill Cinema Stadium 10, Azusa
Santa Paula 7, Santa Paula
Perris 10, Perris
Agoura Hills Stadium 8, Agoura Hills
Sterling 6, San Bernadino
Granada Hills 9, Granada Hills
East Hills Mall, Bakersfield
Commerce 14, City of Commerce
Van Nuys Plant 16, Van Nuys
Fontana 8, Fontana
Janss Marketplace 9, Thousand Oaks
University Village 10, Riverside
Westminster 10, Westminster
The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana
Jurupa 14 Cinemas, Riverside
Prime Cinemas, Red Bluff
Rialto Cinemas, Berkeley

Colorado
Alamo, Littleton
Lyric Cinema Cafe, Fort Collins
Sie FilmCenter, Denver

Delaware
Penn Cinemas Riverfront, Wilmington
Westown Movies, Middleton
The Movies at Midway, Rehoboth Beach

Florida
Sun-Ray Cinema, Jacksonville
Fun-Lan Drive-In, Tampa
The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop, Sunrise

Georgia
Plaza Theater, Atlanta

Illinois
Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, Woodbridge
Art Theater Co-Op, Champaign (Jan. 2)
O’Fallon 15 Cine, O’Fallon

Indiana
Jasper 8 Theatres, Jasper
Georgetown 14 Digital Cinemas, Indianapolis

Kentucky
Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah

Louisiana
Chalmette Movies, Chalmette
Robinson Film Center, Shreveport

Maryland
Eastpoint Movies 10, Baltimore

Massachusetts
AppleCinemas, Cambridge

Michigan
Alamo, Kalamazoo
Bijou by the Bay, Traverse City
Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor

Missouri
Alamo Main Street, Kansas City
MX Movies, St. Louis (Jan. 2)
Chase Park Plaza, St. Louis
Ragtag Cinema, Columbia
Arnold 14 Cine, Arnold
Chesterfield Galaxy 14 Cine, Chesterfield
Des Peres 14 Cine, Des Peres

New Mexico
Jean Cocteau Cinema, Santa Fe
Starmax, Deming

New York
Alamo, Yonkers
Cinema Arts Centre, Huntington
Dipson Flix 10 Stadium, Lancaster
Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8, Lakewood
Island Cinemas, Mastic

North Carolina
Palace Pointe, Roxboro

North Dakota
Fargo Theatre, Fargo

Ohio
Esquire Theatre, Cincinnati
Tower City Cinemas, Cleveland
Gateway Film Center, Columbus
Groundview Theatre, Columbus

Oregon
Fox Theatre, Dallas

Pennsylvania
Southside Works, Pittsburgh

Rhode Island
Cable Car Cinema, Providence

South Carolina
Terrace Theater, Charleston
Nickelodeon Theatre, Columbia

Tennessee
Franklin Theatre, Franklin
The Belcourt Theater, Nashville

Texas
Alamo, Richardson
Alamo Vintage Park, Houston
Alamo Mason Park, Katy
Alamo, Lubbock,
Alamo Marketplace, New Braunfels
Alamo Park North, San Antonio
Alamo Westlakes, San Antonio
Alamo Lakeline, Austin
Alamo Slaughter, Austin
Alamo South Lamar, Austin
Alamo Ritz, Austin
City Base Cinema, San Antonio
Look Cinemas, Dallas

Utah
Brewvies Cinemas Pub, Salt Lake City
Megaplex Theatres, South Jordan

Vermont
Merrill’s Roxy, Burlington

Virginia
Alamo Drafthouse, Ashburn

Washington
Ark Lodge Cinemas, Seattle

West Virginia
Tygart Valley Cinemas, Fairmont

Puerto Rico
Caribbean Cinemas

We will continue to update this list as new theaters are added.

(Via Deadline and the HuffPo)

