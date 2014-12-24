Which Theaters Will Be Showing ‘The Interview’ On Christmas Day?

The number of theaters that will be showing The Interview on Christmas Day has jumped significantly since Sony Pictures announced the good news earlier today. Obviously, after a mysterious hacker group known as Guardians of Peace leaked a bunch of private Sony emails and documents and referred to 9/11 when making terror threats against any theaters that showed the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, the studio and nation’s major theater chains decided that it simply wasn’t worth it to release the film. But after weeks of controversy and people having scorching hot opinions on both sides of the issue, Sony Pictures finally authorized independent theaters to show the film.
So that leaves the very obvious question – where the hell can we watch this movie come Thursday? When the news initially broke, it sounded like The Interview was only going to be showing at a few theaters, most likely the Alamo Drafthouse and a few other select places, but that is no longer the case. The final number of theaters showing The Interview is expected to exceed 200, and as of right now, the following theaters are confirmed and ready to take your money while shoving popcorn down your laugh holes…
Alabama
The Edge 12, Birmingham
Arizona
The Loft Cinema, Tucson
Harkins Theatres, Phoenix
Harkins Valley Art, Tempe
Arkansas
Riverdale 10, Little Rock
California
Cinémas Palme D’Or, Coachella Valley
Crest Westwood, Los Angeles
Laemmle Theaters, North Hollywood (Dec. 31)
Los Feliz 3, Los Angeles
Mission Grove Theatres, Riverside
Foothill Cinema Stadium 10, Azusa
Santa Paula 7, Santa Paula
Perris 10, Perris
Agoura Hills Stadium 8, Agoura Hills
Sterling 6, San Bernadino
Granada Hills 9, Granada Hills
East Hills Mall, Bakersfield
Commerce 14, City of Commerce
Van Nuys Plant 16, Van Nuys
Fontana 8, Fontana
Janss Marketplace 9, Thousand Oaks
University Village 10, Riverside
Westminster 10, Westminster
The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana
Jurupa 14 Cinemas, Riverside
Prime Cinemas, Red Bluff
Rialto Cinemas, Berkeley
Colorado
Alamo, Littleton
Lyric Cinema Cafe, Fort Collins
Sie FilmCenter, Denver
Delaware
Penn Cinemas Riverfront, Wilmington
Westown Movies, Middleton
The Movies at Midway, Rehoboth Beach
Florida
Sun-Ray Cinema, Jacksonville
Fun-Lan Drive-In, Tampa
The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop, Sunrise
Georgia
Plaza Theater, Atlanta
Illinois
Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, Woodbridge
Art Theater Co-Op, Champaign (Jan. 2)
O’Fallon 15 Cine, O’Fallon
Indiana
Jasper 8 Theatres, Jasper
Georgetown 14 Digital Cinemas, Indianapolis
Kentucky
Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah
Louisiana
Chalmette Movies, Chalmette
Robinson Film Center, Shreveport
Maryland
Eastpoint Movies 10, Baltimore
Massachusetts
AppleCinemas, Cambridge
Michigan
Alamo, Kalamazoo
Bijou by the Bay, Traverse City
Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor
Missouri
Alamo Main Street, Kansas City
MX Movies, St. Louis (Jan. 2)
Chase Park Plaza, St. Louis
Ragtag Cinema, Columbia
Arnold 14 Cine, Arnold
Chesterfield Galaxy 14 Cine, Chesterfield
Des Peres 14 Cine, Des Peres
New Mexico
Jean Cocteau Cinema, Santa Fe
Starmax, Deming
New York
Alamo, Yonkers
Cinema Arts Centre, Huntington
Dipson Flix 10 Stadium, Lancaster
Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8, Lakewood
Island Cinemas, Mastic
North Carolina
Palace Pointe, Roxboro
North Dakota
Fargo Theatre, Fargo
Ohio
Esquire Theatre, Cincinnati
Tower City Cinemas, Cleveland
Gateway Film Center, Columbus
Groundview Theatre, Columbus
Oregon
Fox Theatre, Dallas
Pennsylvania
Southside Works, Pittsburgh
Rhode Island
Cable Car Cinema, Providence
South Carolina
Terrace Theater, Charleston
Nickelodeon Theatre, Columbia
Tennessee
Franklin Theatre, Franklin
The Belcourt Theater, Nashville
Texas
Alamo, Richardson
Alamo Vintage Park, Houston
Alamo Mason Park, Katy
Alamo, Lubbock,
Alamo Marketplace, New Braunfels
Alamo Park North, San Antonio
Alamo Westlakes, San Antonio
Alamo Lakeline, Austin
Alamo Slaughter, Austin
Alamo South Lamar, Austin
Alamo Ritz, Austin
City Base Cinema, San Antonio
Look Cinemas, Dallas
Utah
Brewvies Cinemas Pub, Salt Lake City
Megaplex Theatres, South Jordan
Vermont
Merrill’s Roxy, Burlington
Virginia
Alamo Drafthouse, Ashburn
Washington
Ark Lodge Cinemas, Seattle
West Virginia
Tygart Valley Cinemas, Fairmont
Puerto Rico
Caribbean Cinemas
We will continue to update this list as new theaters are added.
Woodridge, Il. Not that people don’t know where one of the best theaters in Chicagoland is.
Woo, fellow Western Suburb Chicagoan!
This theater is literally three blocks from where I live.
Extreme viral marketing.
HURR DURR MARKETING PLOY
That’s the “Grandview Theater” in Columbus, OH – not the Groundview.. although that’s a cool theater name.
Moxie Theater is Springfield MO starting Jan 1 [www.moxiecinema.com]
A theater near me is actually playing this? Hot diggety daffodil!
GRANDVIEW theater Columbus Ohio,,,not Groundview,
MInneapolis – St Anthony Main [mspfilm.org]
Thanks a lot Connecticut! Or should I say East Korea!
Well you were going to have a print, and then the delivery truck made the mistake of getting on 84.
Ahhh Connecticut, where everyone drives slow as fuck in the left lane and ignores the designated “Slow Lane”
Oh my God, the Apple? That’s literally the scuzziest theater in the Boston area. Apparently the nearby Somerville will begin screening it January 2nd.
I heard The Apple closed last year, obviously i was wrong but too scared to confirm that
I found it interesting the Regal theater in my hometown in NY showed a trailer for saying it came out on Christmas when I saw horrible bosses 2 this evening.
There are going to be a lot of “Fuck you North Karear” views for this movie.
Is there some way we could find out how much money this movie would have made compared to how much it will I’m thinking pre-cancellation $80mill, post-cancellation ‘100 billions dollars’
It’s going to be playing at Circle Cinema here in Tulsa, OK apparently. I still don’t give a fuck about the movie.
yeah assuming everything happened exactly how it was portrayed good for these theaters, but i’m still very uninterested in this movie
I understand that AMC THEATERS (az. and ca.) are owned by a Chinese Corp. Hmm. What will they do? They, like all others, ran trailers too.
Pretty sweet that our theater here in North Dakota got it and its not playing at all in Minnesota. Ill be there tomorrow night for sure!
Nice!
I just learned that my favorite independant theatre in Tulsa will be showing the film as well. It had a pretty funny blurb on their facebook site.
“Circle Cinema, not taking shit from dictators since 1928.”
You can add Olympic Cinemas in Bremerton, Wa to the list.