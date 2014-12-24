Which Theaters Will Be Showing ‘The Interview’ On Christmas Day?

The number of theaters that will be showing The Interview on Christmas Day has jumped significantly since Sony Pictures announced the good news earlier today. Obviously, after a mysterious hacker group known as Guardians of Peace leaked a bunch of private Sony emails and documents and referred to 9/11 when making terror threats against any theaters that showed the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, the studio and nation’s major theater chains decided that it simply wasn’t worth it to release the film. But after weeks of controversy and people having scorching hot opinions on both sides of the issue, Sony Pictures finally authorized independent theaters to show the film.

So that leaves the very obvious question – where the hell can we watch this movie come Thursday? When the news initially broke, it sounded like The Interview was only going to be showing at a few theaters, most likely the Alamo Drafthouse and a few other select places, but that is no longer the case. The final number of theaters showing The Interview is expected to exceed 200, and as of right now, the following theaters are confirmed and ready to take your money while shoving popcorn down your laugh holes…

Alabama

The Edge 12, Birmingham

Arizona

The Loft Cinema, Tucson

Harkins Theatres, Phoenix

Harkins Valley Art, Tempe

Arkansas

Riverdale 10, Little Rock

California

Cinémas Palme D’Or, Coachella Valley

Crest Westwood, Los Angeles

Laemmle Theaters, North Hollywood (Dec. 31)

Los Feliz 3, Los Angeles

Mission Grove Theatres, Riverside

Foothill Cinema Stadium 10, Azusa

Santa Paula 7, Santa Paula

Perris 10, Perris

Agoura Hills Stadium 8, Agoura Hills

Sterling 6, San Bernadino

Granada Hills 9, Granada Hills

East Hills Mall, Bakersfield

Commerce 14, City of Commerce

Van Nuys Plant 16, Van Nuys

Fontana 8, Fontana

Janss Marketplace 9, Thousand Oaks

University Village 10, Riverside

Westminster 10, Westminster

The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana

Jurupa 14 Cinemas, Riverside

Prime Cinemas, Red Bluff

Rialto Cinemas, Berkeley

Colorado

Alamo, Littleton

Lyric Cinema Cafe, Fort Collins

Sie FilmCenter, Denver

Delaware

Penn Cinemas Riverfront, Wilmington

Westown Movies, Middleton

The Movies at Midway, Rehoboth Beach

Florida

Sun-Ray Cinema, Jacksonville

Fun-Lan Drive-In, Tampa

The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop, Sunrise

Georgia

Plaza Theater, Atlanta

Illinois

Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, Woodbridge

Art Theater Co-Op, Champaign (Jan. 2)

O’Fallon 15 Cine, O’Fallon

Indiana

Jasper 8 Theatres, Jasper

Georgetown 14 Digital Cinemas, Indianapolis

Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah

Louisiana

Chalmette Movies, Chalmette

Robinson Film Center, Shreveport

Maryland

Eastpoint Movies 10, Baltimore

Massachusetts

AppleCinemas, Cambridge

Michigan

Alamo, Kalamazoo

Bijou by the Bay, Traverse City

Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor

Missouri

Alamo Main Street, Kansas City

MX Movies, St. Louis (Jan. 2)

Chase Park Plaza, St. Louis

Ragtag Cinema, Columbia

Arnold 14 Cine, Arnold

Chesterfield Galaxy 14 Cine, Chesterfield

Des Peres 14 Cine, Des Peres

New Mexico

Jean Cocteau Cinema, Santa Fe

Starmax, Deming

New York

Alamo, Yonkers

Cinema Arts Centre, Huntington

Dipson Flix 10 Stadium, Lancaster

Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8, Lakewood

Island Cinemas, Mastic

North Carolina

Palace Pointe, Roxboro

North Dakota

Fargo Theatre, Fargo

Ohio

Esquire Theatre, Cincinnati

Tower City Cinemas, Cleveland

Gateway Film Center, Columbus

Groundview Theatre, Columbus

Oregon

Fox Theatre, Dallas

Pennsylvania

Southside Works, Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

Cable Car Cinema, Providence

South Carolina

Terrace Theater, Charleston

Nickelodeon Theatre, Columbia

Tennessee

Franklin Theatre, Franklin

The Belcourt Theater, Nashville

Texas

Alamo, Richardson

Alamo Vintage Park, Houston

Alamo Mason Park, Katy

Alamo, Lubbock,

Alamo Marketplace, New Braunfels

Alamo Park North, San Antonio

Alamo Westlakes, San Antonio

Alamo Lakeline, Austin

Alamo Slaughter, Austin

Alamo South Lamar, Austin

Alamo Ritz, Austin

City Base Cinema, San Antonio

Look Cinemas, Dallas

Utah

Brewvies Cinemas Pub, Salt Lake City

Megaplex Theatres, South Jordan

Vermont

Merrill’s Roxy, Burlington

Virginia

Alamo Drafthouse, Ashburn

Washington

Ark Lodge Cinemas, Seattle

West Virginia

Tygart Valley Cinemas, Fairmont

Puerto Rico

Caribbean Cinemas

We will continue to update this list as new theaters are added.

