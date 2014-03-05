‘Whoop Dreams’ Premieres Tomorrow, Is Available Online Friday. Here Are Two New Clips

I know you’ve all been waiting on pins and needles for an update about Whoop Dreams, the Tall Tale Productions documentary starring the FilmDrunk Frotcast crew (me, Ben, Matt Lieb, and Laremy Legel) about our adventure at The Gathering of the Juggalos 2013 (you can read my tour diaries here). Well, for you Chicago-area folks, the premiere is:

THURSDAY, MARCH 6TH (Tomorrow)

THE PATIO THEATER, Chicago

7 pm. Tickets available here and at the door.

For you non-Chicago area folks, the film will be available for purchase on WhoopDreams.com as of Friday. Someone actually suggested that I should review the film, and my own uncharismatic performance therein (in my defense, I thought the farther I was from the camera, the more I could try to blend and not get stabbed). Thoughts?

In any case, here’s a new trailer and two deleted scenes. And remember, we all about motherf*ckin friendship.

The Pickle Challenge.

I sold my gun to be here.

Trailer.