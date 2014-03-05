‘Whoop Dreams’ Premieres Tomorrow, Is Available Online Friday. Here Are Two New Clips

I know you’ve all been waiting on pins and needles for an update about Whoop Dreams, the Tall Tale Productions documentary starring the FilmDrunk Frotcast crew (me, Ben, Matt Lieb, and Laremy Legel) about our adventure at The Gathering of the Juggalos 2013 (you can read my tour diaries here). Well, for you Chicago-area folks, the premiere is:
THURSDAY, MARCH 6TH (Tomorrow)
THE PATIO THEATER, Chicago
7 pm. Tickets available here and at the door.
For you non-Chicago area folks, the film will be available for purchase on WhoopDreams.com as of Friday. Someone actually suggested that I should review the film, and my own uncharismatic performance therein (in my defense, I thought the farther I was from the camera, the more I could try to blend and not get stabbed). Thoughts?
In any case, here’s a new trailer and two deleted scenes. And remember, we all about motherf*ckin friendship.
The Pickle Challenge.
I sold my gun to be here.
Trailer.
Whoop, whoop!
That’s a great trailer.
I honestly feel like Heather would be more tempted to be too nice than I would.
impressive
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Vince should totally review it. His self-loathing is less obvious than Matt Lieb’s, but just as powerful and entertaining.
Fuck, get Laremy to review it!
In the second clip, does that guy call his friend Jeff-Scott? Is that his entire name, or a compound first name, or do Juggalos refer to people as ‘blank-Scott’. “Oh, these are my buddies Jeff-Scott, Devon-Scott, and Fred-Scott. And this bitch is my old lady, Brianne-Scott”.
There’s only one man who can review this movie.
Yes.
Armond. Fucking. White.
I am legitimately excited for this. Also, way to promote, dickbag. i’ll be in the Chicago area this weekend. How is this the first i’m hearing of it?
No shit. I’d have endured the strip-search at customs had I gotten more notice.
Fa-muh-lee?
Fuck that!
LA-RE-MY! LA-RE-MY!
@Martin aaaaand I’m spent.
I would love to read Heather’s review if she could let go and be mean.
I love reading your reviews, Vince, even when I disagree completely or when I have zero interest in the movie in question (a lot of the Germany stuff, for example).
I demand and Armond White review. Great call Martin. I want to watch a film of armond white watching Whoop Dreams the reviewing it. I’m getting all kinds of meta over here.
An AR-15 is a rare gun.
If you’re from Russia, WHOOP WHOOP
Very strong Spring Breakers vibe from the trailer. James Franco makes a cameo or we riot.
Where’s the part where the three of them sit around and sing Britney Spears?
@Mechakisc I say Vince should just let Underball review it, if it’s letting go and being mean you seek.
I’m going, I could review it.
Get Pete Hammond to review it. At least you will get a nice quote for the DVD cover out of it.
/Stands up from bench
Put me in, coach. I’m ready!
/Sent back to bench with juice box
i went to high school with tons of juggalos, i mean, i should know better, but yet, this still looks awesome.
Magnificent! Sadly, this comes out much too early in the year to have any real chance of scoring the pile of Oscars it looks like it will deserve.
One question – are the titties blurred out in the actual film? The titties complete the atmosphere.
It would be great to have some kind of review or open thread put up on FILMDRUNK so that your devoted commenters have a forum to discuss the film (since we gonna watch it for you). I haven’t checked, but if this documentary is on Burnsy’s approved watch list for the fanclub, then I’ll even use it for my Pen Pal DVD Exchange this month.
Burnsy, being the world reknowned philanthropist that he is, requires members to exchange DVD’s with the various foreigners we sponser.. My pen pal is Looku. He’s a 12 yr old mercenary from the Republic of Congo. He loved Total Badass cause as he put it, “Americans are fucking scum and deserve to die a thousand deaths!”. So Juggalos are gonna be right in his wheelhouse.
i tried to go to the store to buy it but it wasn’ t there.