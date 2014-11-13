Why Was Jennifer Lawrence’s Cameo Cut From ‘Dumb And Dumber To’?

Jennifer Lawrence’s wordy next movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, opens on November 21st, but after that, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “Hollywood’s most in-demand actress has been keeping a low profile when it comes to lining up her next project.” Well, except for re-teaming with director David O. Russell for a biopic about the woman who invented the Miracle Mop, and starring in X-Men: Apocalypse, which is allegedly being “crafted around Lawrence’s Mystique character and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto.”

But other than that probable-Oscar nominated film and another that will make at least $700 million at the box office, she’s got nothing but time. Lawrence was actually supposed to appear in another movie before Mockingjay, Dumb and Dumber To, and she even filmed her cameo, but it was apparently removed from the final cut.

Lawrence’s filmed cameo in Dumb and Dumber To [wound] up on the cutting-room floor. Sources says Lawrence shot the scene in Georgia last fall (the Dumber set was near the Mockingjay shoot location) but retained the right to nix it if she didn’t like it — a right that she exercised. But Bobby and Peter Farrelly, who directed the comedy, and Lawrence’s camp deny that claim. (Via)

Well, based on the fact that it was shot in Georgia and the film’s willingness to shoehorn in references to AMC dramas, maybe Lawrence was eaten by a pack of walkers? Either that, or she wore a nun-kini, and we all know the Farrelly Brothers’ success rate with those.

Via the Hollywood Reporter