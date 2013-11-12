Who Will Be The Female Lead In ‘Entourage’? Kate Upton, Maybe

Now that the Entourage movie is a go, and all of the actors who have barely worked since the show ended in 2011 have stopped complaining that Jeremy Piven makes more money, Doug Ellin and Co. can get started on what really matters – packing the cast with all-star bros and the hottest babes in the game. And because Vincent Chase needs a smokin’ hotty to truly represent how awesome he is, The Wrap exclusively claims that Kate Upton is the right girl for the job.
I assume that’s because, like most of the show’s male stars, she has no real acting experience.
Though Upton has not been formally offered the role yet, she is in early discussions to join the cast, according to sources. While a representative for the swimsuit model-turned-actress has denied that any such talks are under way, they acknowledge that there was interest in Upton for the project earlier this year.
Warner Bros. had no comment. (Via The Wrap)
BOOM! That’s rock solid evidence right there. Sure, nobody but “sources” will say anything about whether or not Upton is actually being considered for the role, but when have “sources” ever been wrong? In the meantime, my own “sources” have given me this exclusive plot synopsis for Entourage:
Vince has been offered the chance to reprise his greatest character for the guaranteed blockbuster, Aquaman vs. Black Canary, but E is like, “Vinnie, they’re not paying you enough” and Turtle is all, “Bro, I need to take the private jet to China so I can make these kids sew an exclusive pair of shoes for me,” but Drama is like, “Bad news, bro, I’m hosting a wet t-shirt contest in Cabo with Brett Ratner, and he’s considering me for a role in Eskimo Warrior.” All the while, Vince is just trying to get his dick wet and stuff the trim of this hot babe, and Ari’s like, “Lloyd, you’re gay!” Will they get it all figured out in time for Vince to accept his Oscar for Paul Revere? Yes.
Man, it’s like I just watched the movie in my mind.
(Banner via Getty)
Gosh, I really hope Kate Upton allllmost shows her boobs.
To be fair she allllmost shows her boobs when she wears a turtleneck. Those things are huge!
“So Kate, what are your boobs REALLY like?”
I can’t wait for the eight scenes where they talk about what a great actor the objectively terrible actor who can’t even convincingly play a Hollywood actor when that’s what he actually is in his actual life is.
*Note: The movie is nine scenes long and the ninth is Johnny Drama getting Seth Green’s blood on Turtle’s custom sneakers*
No boobs, but her massive gape will be on display.
This movie will also show dicks going in. Into mansions.
The Chive: The Movie.
Mind the Gap Summer 2014
Mine the Gap Summer 2014
Keep Calm and Work Out Your Daddy Issues
Too bad they already made the live action Snow White movie (twice!) a couple of years ago.
No fat chicks!
I vote for Emily Ratajkowsky.
– and she has experience showing her tits and dancing around with douchebags.
no
You think I’m just gonna sit around while you all talk shit about Entourage? You got the game fucked up
That’s all Filmdrunk is these days. Every 3-5 articles it’s something about Entourage…
Not Emmanuelle Chriqui?!!
This film is dead to me