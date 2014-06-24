Will Somebody Please Just Get ‘Tammy’ Her Stupid Pies Already?

If I had to put together my own synopsis of Tammy based on just the trailers, clips and TV spots that I’ve watched, it would probably read like this:
Melissa McCarthy plays a woman named Tammy, and she likes dancing to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant that she’s about to rob, because no one is going to notice a woman with a bag on her head dancing like an a-hole like that. But she’d rather have that restaurant’s pies than the money, although she does take the money, because her drunk grandmother (Susan Sarandon) makes her return it later, after they take a road trip. And, um, that one guy from The League is apparently there, and Tammy rides a jet ski at some point, probably less than 30 minutes after she eats one of the pies, because that’ll be hilarious, I’m sure.
Based on this new TV spot, I’d say that I nailed that synopsis. Now I kind of want a McDonald’s apple pie, though.
I swear they made this movie just to F with Rex Reed.
Don’t make me watch the trailer! Does it really have a scene where she falls off the jet-ski and is wallowing in the water and some guy on the dock says “Look at the hippo!”
Truly an inspiration to fat fucks everywhere.
No matter how bad this movie is, it will probably do over $100mil. Last month I tried watching “Neighbors” and it was brutal. I could only make it through the first 45 minutes, first time I’ve walked out of a movie in years. And that POS did $145mil.
Just a reminder, there are now two Grown Ups films.
Florida: The Movie
You’re killing me! With laughter! Whammy!
Did Melissa McCarthy get fatter? I mean it happened to Kevin James so yeah its probable.
Well she ain’t gonna challenge Jessica Simpson for the Weight Watchers’ spokesperson deal, that’s fer damn shore.
Sorry, tryin’ out mah Southern accent ta-day.
I believe she did. C’mon, she had to eat all those pies on all the takes. She is a true pro
Clearly. We know where she’s spending that Hollywood money!
Every time there’s a song in a commercial that Weird Al has parodied, I sing the Weird Al version. You can imagine the reaction of people who don’t get why I find a sports car ad funny as hell.
I said yeah.
I just had a conversation about that Weird Al bit earlier in the week. I can remember all the lyrics to Amish Paradise.
Alimony!
I didn’t know they were making movies from SNL guest spots now.
At least the script for this movie is a manageable size:
EXT. THE WITHERED HUSK OF AMERICAN POP CULTURE
CUT TO: TAMMY wears a bag on her head.
MELISSA MCCARTHY does MELISSA MCCARTHY stuff for 93 minutes because that’s as much as we thought this through.
fin.
Studio reaction: [procrasti-nation.eu]
If Melissa McCarthy ever becomes friends with Adam Sandler it will be the end of civilisation as we know it.
I actually think it was Vince that made the point in a Frotcast way back when that Melissa McCarthy being able to make movies like this actually represents a weird sort of progress where women are getting paid to make terrible movies on equal footing with men in Hollywood.
Yeah in a way a woman being able to make John Candy movies is progress. Terrible horrible progress, but progress all the same. Now if we could just get Cialis commercials to show mixed race couples in need of boner juice.
How dare you even compare Melissa McCarthy to the genius that is Uncle Buck. May god have mercy on your soul.
True its not entirely fair, but lets remember Candy also had a ton of stinkers himself, Wagon’s east being the last and most regrettable.
Also I don’t watch McCarthy’s movies, but does she also hook up with people radically more attractive than her like Candy did? Or is that still just a male thing?
Still just a male thing @judasdubois. Men in her movies look like…ordinary guys. While women in horrible movies made by Sandler or MacFarlane are always smoking hot.
Every fat guy on TV has a smoking hot wife, except for the guy who plays McCarthy’s husband.
You have to go back to Johnny La Rue on SCTV to really get Candy’s smoothness with the ladies. He was so tongue-in-cheek that you had to love him for it.
@HossCartwright To be fair though, Seth MacFarlane is considered by many womenfolk to be “sexy”. I mean, he dated Emilia Clarke and Amanda Bynes (in her prime) and is probably fuck buddies with Norah Jones. Thus, a handsome man with a sexy woman is more “Hollywood Norm” than most.
And his movies are not horrible. They may go for the “throw enough jokes at the wall and a few will stick” strategy, but there are far worse films out there.
Sandler and James I cannot defend. That’s just sheer ego.
The female Paul Blart only for some reason people pretend to think is funny. Weird.
I honestly think Melissa McCarthy is funny. She’s just rarely in anything funny (or worth watching).
I would love to hear what Gary Oldman thinks of this movie. Because whatever he says, he would be dead on correct.
Who is the target audience: fatties? People who love pies? People who laugh at fatties eating pies and falling down?
Morons.
People of Walmart. Middle America. Fans of Reality TV and Karaoke Gameshows.
Shea guwd actor lady, she dun made it!
Fly over state Paul Blart fans.
My dad.
If we could see the target audience’s browser history, it would be tasty, very very tasty.
She’s really after hell pie.
People who would not be famous if Chris Farley were still alive:
• Kevin James
• Melissa McCarthey
• Bobby Moynihan
I would watch all of their stuff if you could just swap in Chris Farley (James) or Chris Farley in a dress (McCarthey & Moynihan).
People who would not be famous if John Candy or John Belushi were still alive:
– Chris Farley
– Jim Belushi
Leave Monyihan out of this. He is funny.
Bobby Moynihan is famous?
As Melissa McCarthy enters the Beverly Hills Ninja Phase of her career, we all know what comes next.
Almost Heroes 2? I still think Chris Farley went out on top with that movie.
I was hoping for a cameo in a Norm MacDonald Movie, but it’s not like that’s gonna happen.
Hey, McCarthy is just cashing in on the small window of “Stupid is what stupid will pay to watch” part of her career. Same thing Kevin James did. If it wasn’t for Adam Sandler, James career would have died a long time ago versus still being on life-support.
“Oh that Tammy!”
– everyone’s mother
This movie makes a mockery of the “Tammy” franchise. Who can forget Tammy and the Bachelor or Tammy Tell Me True or Tammy and the Doctor ? Or the culmination of all the Tammy movies, Tammy and the T-Rex with Denise Richards whose boyfriend’s brain is implanted into a dinosaur? Try to top that, McCarthy!