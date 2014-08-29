Witness Edgar Wright’s Mastery Of The Closeup In This New Mini-Supercut

As we’ve discussed here a few times before, Edgar Wright rightfully gets a lot of credit for being one the few directors around that doesn’t just direct comedy, but uses unique framing and blocking to create visual comedy. Where most directors can film people being funny, Wright is one of the few whose visual style has a wit all its own.
This new supercut examines one small aspect of that visual wit: The Edgar Wright closeup. So many quick zooms, smash cuts, and sound edits. I actually hated the gimmickiness of this kind of close-up editing when I saw it in Requiem for a Dream, but it works much better for comedy. And of course, I can’t not include a gif of one of my favorite Edgar Wright shots:
In terms of visual wit, say what you will about the actual movie (and I will still defend it), but I thought Napoleon Dynamite’s opening credits were pretty great.
I think Sam Raimi needs some some credit since he’s who influenced Edgar with these shots
I know he didn’t invent it, but Edgar Wright has said that he was influenced heavily by Raimi’s use of it.
I’m with you. I love the opening from Napoleon Dynamite. I also love the movie.
The editing on this video alone is pretty great. It’s like a manic process video.
too bad he wasn’t feeling Ant-Man anymore
I see your Napoleon Dynamite and raise you a Gentlemen Broncos! [vimeo.com]
My favourite Edgar Wright sequence is the Tim & Daisy plan a night out scene from Spaced:
[www.youtube.com]
The clip ends abruptly as there’s more fun as the night out kicks into gear. Great choice of soundtrack too: “From Rusholme With Love” by Mint Royale.