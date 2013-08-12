‘World War Z’ Is Now Brad Pitt’s Highest Grossing Film Of All-Time

When all is said and done for movies in 2013, and the Academy has handed out every last gold-covered chocolate statue for the Best Picture and Best Actor and everyone has clapped the loudest for German actor Dieter Pfaff during the In Memoriam segment, perhaps the biggest achievement of this year will have been the box office success of World War Z. In the last week or so, the Brad Pitt zombie action film managed to crack the $500 million mark worldwide, and that’s notable not just because this movie seemed like a textbook failure from Day One, but also because it’s the first Brad Pitt film to ever do that.
Prior to WWZ, Pitt’s highest grossing film worldwide was the 2004 Ancient Greece war epic Troy ($497 million), while his biggest domestic box office performance was the 2005 action comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which hauled in $186 million in the U.S. and $478 million globally. Smith was also Pitt’s biggest box office opening, as people shelled out $50 million to see him star opposite the woman that stole him away from Jennifer Aniston, which was, of course, the most important story of 2005 and perhaps the entire 00s.
And now it’s World War Z, the movie that cause countless fanboys and especially me freak out because it wasn’t staying true to the Max Brooks book that we all love so much, that has set the bar the highest for Pitt, with its $66 million opening weekend, $197 million domestic and $502 million worldwide grosses. I wonder what Pitt thinks about all of that…
(Chart via Box Office Mojo, H/T to the L.A. Times)
Weird. I didn’t think the movie would be succesful. Don’t get me wrong the movie was not bad but it was not a zombie movie despite the zombies. It was an infection movie and those rarely do well
Oh, shut it. It was a zombie AND infection movie.
Infection movies do fine if you market them as sex tapes.
And she squirts…infected pus.
Meh. I’ll Netflix it. And probably complain out loud while I watch it with my cat.
Your cat will be watching how the zombies eat people, and taking notes.
Must be nice to have produced your first film to crack half a billion dollars world-wide. In the meantime I think I have a coupon for a potato around here somewhere.
Especially when everybody thought it was going to crash and burn. Pitt will probably have no problem raising money for his next film regardless of the premise.
Pitt blames the critics for the movie’s success.
WWZ is no more or less than pretty good – tense, effective, nice looking – but the other summer blockbusters this year have been so grindingly half-assed that it looks like a minor masterpiece by comparison. See also, Iron Man 3.
I was hoping for Stoner Brad from True Romance to be not really caring, but Mindless Gym-Bunny Brad from Burn After Reading is even better.
Saddest thing about the whole article is to see Fight Club and Snatch at the bottom of the list. Probably the 2 most enjoyable movies Pitt has done.
Agreed.
Snatch is a weird case. I didn’t even know the movie existed until last year when my brother told me I need to watch it. He stumbled across it on Netflix.
I love Snatch. It is a fantastic movie. I sit for days sometimes, with my chin in my hand, wondering why I’d never heard of it.
@ Mechakisc Now I’m going to ponder and possibly even ruminate how someone with enough nouse to hang around this site can have remained unaware of Snatch for so long. No dags for you.
I love Snatch. I have Snatch on vhs. For some reason I feel like it would suck on any other format. And no I’m not a hipster, I just can’t bear to get rid of my collection of Street Sharks videos. You can’t get that shit on laserdisc.
I still feel like any chart ignoring inflation (both dollar inflation and ticket price inflation) is almost pointless.
