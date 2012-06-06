Wreck-It Ralph looks… really good?

Watching this Wreck-It Ralph trailer that just hit the web, it’s almost as if Disney was trying to figure out exactly how to make me care about an animated kids movie. An introduction from John C. Reilly and a Talking Heads song? Naaaaaailed it. This looks really cute, actually, and they didn’t even have to use animals in clown wigs dancing to hip hop. Imagine that.
Walt Disney Animation Studios and Emmy®-winning director Rich Moore (TV’s “The Simpsons,” “Futurama”) take moviegoers on a hilarious, arcade-game-hopping journey in “Wreck-It Ralph.” Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Step Brothers”) is tired of being overshadowed by Fix-It Felix (voice of Jack McBrayer, “30 Rock”), the “good guy” star of their game who always gets to save the day. But after decades doing the same thing and seeing all the glory go to Felix, Ralph decides he’s tired of playing the role of a bad guy. He takes matters into his own massive hands and sets off on a game-hopping journey across the arcade through every generation of video games to prove he’s got what it takes to be a hero.
On his quest, he meets the tough-as-nails Sergeant Calhoun (voice of Jane Lynch, TV’s “Glee”) from the first-person action game Hero’s Duty. But it’s the feisty misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman, “The Sarah Silverman Program”) from the candy-coated cart racing game, Sugar Rush, whose world is threatened when Ralph accidentally unleashes a deadly enemy that threatens the entire arcade. Will Ralph realize his dream and save the day before it’s too late? “Wreck-It Ralph” crashes onto the big screen on November 2, 2012, in Disney Digital 3D™ in select theaters.
So it’s kind of like Last Action Hero meets the Imaginationland Trilogy? Cool, I’m gonna go kick my own ass for saying that.
John C. Reilly and Zangeif? SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY.
Patty, geez, you know I go and try and do something nice like make the first comment and you have to go and TOTALLY blow it for me. What…The…Heck?
Wake up on the wrong side of the highway? Who ate your cherry…bonus item in Pac-man? You know, I’m just gonna stop while I’m behind…a MARBLE TOTALLY ROLLING THROUGH A MAZE! Ah? Ah? Nothing? Marble Madness? It was really popular? Really? OK, OK, I’ll just see myself out, I remember which intertube I came in through.
Once when I wrecked it she ralphed…gawd I miss that girl.
Dude, where are the ostriches from Joust? This movie is gonna suck.
Gotta save something for the sequels, man.
This puzzles all my bobbles.
I was hoping this trailer would make my jigglypuffs bounce around, but sadly only my neighbors trailer can do that.
Bowser and Dr. Eggman are in a scene together. I am beyond sold.
IT’S ROBOTNIK, MUTHAF*****!
Is anyone else impressed with the clusterfuck of copyright permissions someone had to deal with to make this? …Eh, I guess Disney can just pay everyone what they want.
If anyone ever wants have a video game that stars a Disney or Marvel character ever again, I’m sure they were happy to oblige them for a discount.
Capcom made a bunch of games with Marvel characters back in the day.
Besides, they were probably happy to have a couple of their characters in a movie that doesn’t suck.
Capcom made the best NES Disney games ever
Uh oh, I think I wanna see this more than Brave. (And Clyde kinda sounded like Richard Jenkins.)
What the fu*k is Q-bert doing in this thing? Man, do I miss 80s arcades.
I wonder when the crappy game based on the movie comes out?
The movie based on the crappy game comes out a year later, no matter what.
Gotta have complete circles here, people!
Don’t forget the broadway play based on one or both!
Wreck-It Ralph: The novelization of the video game Wreck-It Ralph, based on the movie Wreck-It Ralph.
The only thing I’m taking away from this is there’s a movie being directed by a guy named Dick Moore. I’m excited for this.
Naturally, when he’s filling out paperwork, he writes Moore, Dick. God I’m stupid.
Nov. 2nd? Why that’s just in time for the Holidays. You evil Disney geniuses you.
Guys, the FPS is named Hero’s Duty…. Hero’s… DOODY!
Doodie? I don’t know how to spell child-like words for poop.
When did video game become so violent and scary? Two words: elf bowling.
MY WHEELHOUSE! SOMEONE BROKE INTO MY WHEELHOUSE!…. HONEY, CHECK THE FIREPROOF SAFE!… OH GOD, THEY TOOK EVERYTHING!
if ever there were two things that go together they’re disney movies and large tall big singles who are over 5’9 and its admires
BISOOOOOON!
This sounds a little fishy. Kids need to get Handsome.
Check out the hit new Web Series “Handsome Police” on [blip.tv]
A fucking ORIGINAL idea from Hollywood???
Well shiver me timbers!!
Oh please let there be an Alex Kidd cameo. That little guy was my Mario when I was little. Sega Master System II built in game AND WHAT