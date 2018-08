New ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Pictures Bring The Confrontations And …Juggalos?

If those 25 Empire Magazine covers featuring the cast of X-Men: Days Of Future Past and the additional pictures released later weren’t enough, we have another dozen new pictures of oh God just release this movie already. We have to wait till May 24th? STOP SHOWING ME THINGS I CAN’T HAVE, TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX.

Before we get to the new pictures, we need to catch up on one Empire Magazine cover we missed…

Their mutant power is eating Monopoly and sh*tting out Connect Four.

Anyway, let’s catch up on the other pictures (the real ones) we haven’t shown you yet. Here’s Evan Peters — whose character Quicksilver has already inspired a meme — sitting with a little princess who might be Scarlet Witch.

Awww. The rest of the new stuff is below. Additionally, two official Twitter accounts for the X-Men films have been releasing new cast photos. We’ll include those on the next page.