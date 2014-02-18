New ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Pictures Bring The Confrontations And …Juggalos?

If those 25 Empire Magazine covers featuring the cast of X-Men: Days Of Future Past and the additional pictures released later weren’t enough, we have another dozen new pictures of oh God just release this movie already. We have to wait till May 24th? STOP SHOWING ME THINGS I CAN’T HAVE, TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX.
Before we get to the new pictures, we need to catch up on one Empire Magazine cover we missed…
Their mutant power is eating Monopoly and sh*tting out Connect Four.
Anyway, let’s catch up on the other pictures (the real ones) we haven’t shown you yet. Here’s Evan Peters — whose character Quicksilver has already inspired a meme — sitting with a little princess who might be Scarlet Witch.
Awww. The rest of the new stuff is below. Additionally, two official Twitter accounts for the X-Men films have been releasing new cast photos. We’ll include those on the next page.
Fassbender will be playing a new character known as Mag daddy.
I can’t wait for the scene where the ICP shows up and asks Magneto how he works.
Bowing to this hilarity!
Well, close up the internet for the day because you sir win it all.
+1
Pack it up, people. No one else can compete with that.
You have been awarded one internet point.
I completely honestly thought this had been released already, like a year ago.
A year from now, you will be correct.
/Sees picture when Magneto is dressed like Magneto from X-men 1
…
/Squeals
Seriously, can we get a teaser or a trailer or something already?
Uhhhhhhh. It’s been out since October. You’ve gotta be new here. Nobody can be that dumb. Also, google.
[www.youtube.com]
Not new here, just suffering from a brain fart.
Thanks for the reminder.
Well, Halle Berry has grandma hair. I guess this is over.
I misread “Juggalos” as “Juggernaut” and got excited.
Clearly you were one of the smart ones who avoided X3 then.
You know what’d be awesome though? If McAvoy channeled his Filth-character for this. Then this movie would be at least a bit (more?) interesting.
Are we actually advertising Halle Berry as a lead actress in this film? That is worrying…