You Can Finally Watch The New ‘Interstellar’ Trailer From Comic-Con

While it doesn’t have all the same warmth and enjoyment of seeing Matthew McConaughey take the stage for his first ever Comic-Con panel, us lowly peons who didn’t flock to San Diego last weekend can at least watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar today. In it, McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, as well as some other people who probably don’t have Oscars, blast off into a wormhole for an outer space adventure like none other that has them all leaving their families behind. What are they in search of? Anything that will help save all of the people back here on Earth who are dying from all sorts of bad stuff.

For maximum enjoyment, turn the volume up really loud while your TV is also on full volume so it’s like you’re at Comic-Con. Then, when the trailer is done, give a standing ovation while dressed like your favorite superhero. It’ll be like you never missed a thing.