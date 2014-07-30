You Can Finally Watch The New ‘Interstellar’ Trailer From Comic-Con

#Anne Hathaway #Christopher Nolan #Matthew McConaughey #Trailers
Senior Writer
07.30.14 33 Comments

While it doesn’t have all the same warmth and enjoyment of seeing Matthew McConaughey take the stage for his first ever Comic-Con panel, us lowly peons who didn’t flock to San Diego last weekend can at least watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar today. In it, McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, as well as some other people who probably don’t have Oscars, blast off into a wormhole for an outer space adventure like none other that has them all leaving their families behind. What are they in search of? Anything that will help save all of the people back here on Earth who are dying from all sorts of bad stuff.

For maximum enjoyment, turn the volume up really loud while your TV is also on full volume so it’s like you’re at Comic-Con. Then, when the trailer is done, give a standing ovation while dressed like your favorite superhero. It’ll be like you never missed a thing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anne Hathaway#Christopher Nolan#Matthew McConaughey#Trailers
TAGSANNE HATHAWAYChristopher NolanCOMIC-CON 2014InterstellarMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYsan diego comic-com 2014TRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP