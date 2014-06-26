You Can Rent Whitey Bulger’s Former Apartment For $2,972 Per Month

Infamous Boston mobster Whitey Bulger (he got his last name from his ancestors’ penchant for speedos), who’s currently being portrayed by Johnny Depp in a biopic (‘Black Mass’), spent 17 years on the run from the FBI before being caught in June 2011, thanks to his high-maintenance girlfriend. “I wahned ya about those MTV hookahs,” Mickey Ward’s sisters probably would’ve said. Anyway, at the time of his arrest, Bulger been living a relatively low-profile life in Santa Monica. And now, according to CurbedLA, the apartment where he pissed away the last of his freedom is now on the market.

His long-time apartment on Third Street, close to the beach and the Third Street Promenade, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two gated parking spaces, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, and fresh paint. No smoking allowed. Rent is $2,972 a month. [CurbedLA]

Two bedrooms, two baths, and two gated parking spaces three blocks from the beach for less than $3,000? As a San Francisco resident, that makes me even more jealous and embittered than usual. Whatever, I bet the hobos are way less schizophrenic there. Or at least that’s what I tell myself.

Also, if you’re interested in the Bulger story (I’m so pissed that I don’t get to use “The Bulger Story” for my memoirs), the documentary ‘Whitey: The United States of America v. James J. Bulger’ opens tomorrow on iTunes/VOD and in select theaters. Because God knows, you can’t have enough stories about gangsters from Boston.