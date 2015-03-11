Your First Look At Charlie Hunnam As Guy Ritchie’s ‘Streetwise’ King Arthur In ‘Knights Of The Round Table’

First day on KORT. http://t.co/JPv8esPDnu—
Guy Ritchie (@realguyritchie) March 10, 2015
Guy Ritchie recently tweeted a picture of himself and Charlie Hunnam on the first day of shooting Knights Of The Round Table, which Warner Bros is supposedly planning to build into a six-film franchise. Which is sort of like planning to become Domino’s before you’ve cut your first pepperoni, but hey, stranger things have happened.
Quoth the press release:
The bold new story introduces a streetwise young Arthur who runs the back alleys of Londonium with his gang, unaware of the life he was born for until he grasps hold of the sword Excalibur—and with it, his future. Instantly challenged by the power of Excalibur, Arthur is forced to make some hard choices. Throwing in with the Resistance and a mysterious young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to master the sword, face down his demons and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents, and become King.
Wait, were there street gangs in the sixth century? What our movie presupposes is, “Sure, why not.” I do like the idea of young King Arthur walking around flicking a boar tusk like a switchblade, until some watery tart in a lake lobs a sword at him and he decides he should be king. “Oi, some day, boys. Some day oy’s gonna be one a dem conts wiv da crown. Oy’s gonna be one a dem conts oo ‘asn’t go sh*t all over ‘im.”
Basically, I envision this as a Monty Python And The Holy Grail prequel starring The Stath.
Starring with Hunnam is Astrid Bergès-Frisbey as Guinevere; Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou as Resistance leader Bedivere; Aidan Gillen as Goosefat Bill; Oscar nominee Jude Law as Vortigern; and Eric Bana as Arthur’s father, King Uther Pendragon.
The film is set to open July 22nd, 2016, with Ritchie directing a script by Joby Harold.
Ritchie began his career as a sort of British Tarantino, then became some sort of mega-budget director for hire after two Sherlock Holmes films (budgeted at $90 and $125 million) and the recently completed Man From U.N.C.L.E. At this point I don’t really know what to expect from him. But Ritchie aside, just typing “a six-film franchise about a streetwise King Arthur” gives me a strange dripping sensation in the back of my throat and the urge to drive a tinted Mercedes.
I’m hoping that at least the knights will be able to do an English accent in this one, unlike Richard Gere in First Knight, who just flat out refused to even try. Ironically they hired the king of convoluted accents, Charlie Hunnam, who seems to speak in some kind of strange amalgamation of cockney, Australian, and outdated New Yorkese from The Outsiders.
“until some watery tart in a lake lobs a sword at him and he decides he should be king.”
After all, it no basis for a system of government.
Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
If I went around claiming to be king just cause some moistened bint threw a scimitar at me, they’d put me away!
Shut up! Will you shut up!
Bloody peasant!
+1 to all of you.
A “streetwise King Arthur” knows not to eat at a White Castle.
Guy Ritchie looks like a fat Edward Burns.
+1
was about to post that
So this film is going up against Power Rangers…
Spoiler alert: King Arthur and his ragtag bunch quest to the Astrodome, where he meets his estranged father and makes him their coach for their exhibition game, (which they win on an inside the park Grand Slam).
Ugh. This story sounds like bad news to me.
There’s a really sad seen where Gemmavere stabs Taravere with a forkavere.
*scene. Shit.
Every time I see Charlie Hunnam’s name, I misread it as Charlie Human, and I think of the time Zoidberg put on Groucho Marx glasses and claimed his name was Hugh Mann.
My point is that Charlie Hunnam is a giant lobster.
I heard Kevin Smith was directing a companion piece about the young jester’s accompanying Arthur, aka JORT.
This comment deserves some love.
wait, that’s that guy who can’t act in that stupid motorcycle show, right?
Sweet – yeah, good luck on your 6ilogy.
He is an amazing actor.
I never got a chance to watch that stupid motorcycle show but I thought he was pretty epic in Pacific Rim.
Yeah, I tried that show for about 15 minutes and stopped because Charlie’s delivery sounds like he’s reading his dialogue out loud, poorly.
OOH AH AH AH ARTH!
(Arthur superman-punches a Saxon in the dick)
Is Arthur going to have a dudebro swagwalk, and Hunnam’s mish mash garbage accent?
All white celtic sandals : CONFIRMED
His hockney in Green Street Hooligans is like soap opera bad.
*cockney.
Hunnam was born in Newcastle and went to school not far from where I’m sitting, but moved to LA when he was 20 according to wikipedia. I can tell you, though, that I have never met anybody who sounds like that. He sounds like Stephen Hawking’s robot keyboard got drunk.
News flash: Lancelot was working for the Irish.
“Streetwise” & “streetgangs” in the 6th century? hmmm, maybe they just didn’t like the ring of “muddy worn path with the occasional cobblestone wise/gangs”
Have they already run out of YA material,and now everything will be adapted as a clone of hunger games?
To connect with today’s audiences, Merlin’s magic will consist solely of “negging” wenches into blowing him behind ye olde alehouse.
Is it wrong that I’d watch 6 movies of that?
I better bring a notebook
Didn’t The Outsiders take place in Oklahoma?
Yeah I’m kinda confused. Maybe he meant Newsies?
Yeah wires were crossed and now I’m not even sure.
Guinevere is working with the Irish.
I prefer her tall and blonde, but this dark and stout might be refreshing.
Its weird that I still like Charlie Hunnam, and yet I also kinda hate him, because he’s somehow falling into the big career I thought Tim Riggins should have had :/
I would prefer that Ritchie was working on the sequel to Rock n Rolla which supposedly has a script that’s been floating around for years.
Banner pic = “Lens flare, meet nostril flare.”
I think this is a much better choice than 50 Shades of Grey.
On second thought, let’s not go to Camelot. It is a silly place.
When I saw “streetwise” and KORT, I was half expecting a modern day take where Arthur is the point guard for an And-1 style basketball team and they all get round table nicknames as their handles.
Basically “White Knights Can’t Jump”
martin lawrence to reprise his role in Black Knight, only this time he’s also playing wesley snipes.
Will there be blowback?!?
Astrid Bergès-Frisbey sounds like quite a catch
Londonium?
“Londinium” is London’s original, Roman name. They misspelled it.
The more you know *Rainbow Star*
Londinium sounds like a sex act.
“I’m gonna turn you over, put my toes in your mouth and give you a hot steamy Londinium”
At least in this Chibs working with the Irish would be somewhat believable.
Mel Gibson had a weird accent too in his Lethal Weapon films
