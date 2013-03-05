Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: A Dark Truth About Red Dawn

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
03.05.13 5 years ago 30 Comments
That’s right, the awful and awfully unnecessary Red Dawn remake is out on DVD today, but it isn’t alone.  We’ve also got flicks with Jessica Biel, Rebecca Hall, Eva Longoria, Aubrey Plaza, and two films with Catherine Zeta-Jones.  We’ve even got some famous dudes like Bruce Willis and Gerard Butler, if that’s how your ship sails.  We’ve got killer fish and killer water, a chatty hitman and a midnight stallion.  There’s a marine, a quadriplegic, Satan’s angel, and even some cannibals!

The DVDs:
Red Dawn
Wreck-It Ralph
Playing For Keeps
Lay The Favorite
The Bay
A Dark Truth
The Intouchables
Someday This Pain Will Be Useful To You
California Solo
Interview With A Hitman
Gun Hill Road
Midnight Stallion
The Marine 3: Homefront
Satan’s Angel: Queen Of The Fire Tassels
Elfie Hopkins: Cannibal Hunter
House Hunting

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Does the name ‘DJ Mom Jeans’ mean anything to you?  It will, but only if you continue reading.  Curious about the fire tassels?  That’s understandable.  Continue reading to sneak a peek at ’em.  Of course you can always just click the link above and skip right to the streaming suggestions, but if you do you’ll never know which film sold more tickets to German audiences than any other movie in 2012, and how can you live without that information?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGSA DARK TRUTHALTER EGOSBLU RAYCALIFORNIA SOLODANNY MASTERSONDVDELFIE HOPKINS: CANNIABAL HUNTERGUN HILL ROADHOUSE HUINTINGINTERVIEW WITH A HITMANLAY THE FAVORITEMADE FOR EACH OTHERMIDNIGHT STALLIONMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTPLAYING FOR KEEPSRed DawnRED DAWN REMAKESATAN'S ANGEL: QUEEN OF THE FIRE TASSELSSEX AND A GIRLSOMEDAY THIS PAIN WILL BE USEFUL TO YOUspinThe BayTHE INTOUCHABLESTHE MARINE 3: HOMEFRONTTRAILERSWreck-It RalphYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP