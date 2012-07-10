Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: A Fatso Takes A Black Limousine To His American Reunion

After last week’s light DVD load, this week things are beginning to return back to normal. There’s only one major Hollywood release (American Reunion), but there are a few other flicks that star the likes of Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, and Matt Damon that you probably didn’t see in their theatrical runs. There’s also David Arquette, Michael K. Williams, the Upright Citizens Brigade, a couple of films with ‘Ice’ in their titles, an overweight Norwegian gentleman, some rappers in peril, and even some vampires. One of these flicks is even a musical!
The DVDs:
In that photo of De Niro from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Part II: Raging Bull”, his body looks like it belongs on a Ninja Turtle. True story.
Wait a dang second! That is NOT what a rhinos penis looks like ejaculating, TRUST me on this.
Wait, that came out all wrong. (Oh gawd, I shouldn’t have just used that word with these gutterminded heathens)
It’s just what we did back then …
or do like the director did and run far from American Pie and end up with Another Bullshit Night in Suck City like some of us did. Neither trajectory being a winner.
sorry but it goes
1)mr show
2)kids in the hall
3)upright citizens brigade
Mr Show -I’ve only seen scenes on YouTube; you may be right.
KitH-Nope. They had good bits, but they weren’t as consistently great as UCB. To be fair, they were probably hurt by having several more seasons than UCB’s 3. Brain Candy’s amazing, though.
Lastly, if you or anyone else is interested, it seems like UCB Season 3 might finally get a DVD release.
Harsh Times was kinda painful to watch. Its like Christian Bale is a psycho ex military Kenny Powers remaking Training Day. If that sentence appeals to you… fuck you because its awful.
If you guys wanna see Deniro actually trying, wait till you see Red Lights.
Yes to the Harsh Times criticism. That movie was junk.
Harsh Times was good.
No. Harsh Times was awful. And Christian Bale was probably the worst part. Sooooooo bad.
Between ‘Bale as psycho ex-military Kenny Powers’ and the claims that the film is really bad, and Bale is the worst part, I’m really thinking about seeing this now out of curiosity.
“Being Flynn” – better than a guy I know who, for the first time since he was born, met his homeless, alcoholic father in an Orange County, CA McDonald’s, whilst in the company of a bunch of wannabe gutter punks.
Jeesus. Is that Alyson Hannigan as the old bathtub lady in The Shining?
Shhh! Seltzer OR Friedburg could be listening!