Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: A Fatso Takes A Black Limousine To His American Reunion

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
07.10.12 6 years ago 13 Comments
After last week’s light DVD load, this week things are beginning to return back to normal. There’s only one major Hollywood release (American Reunion), but there are a few other flicks that star the likes of Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, and Matt Damon that you probably didn’t see in their theatrical runs. There’s also David Arquette, Michael K. Williams, the Upright Citizens Brigade, a couple of films with ‘Ice’ in their titles, an overweight Norwegian gentleman, some rappers in peril, and even some vampires. One of these flicks is even a musical!

The DVDs:
American Reunion
Being Flynn
The Flowers Of War
Margaret
Black Limousine
Freak Dance
Fightville
Mysteria
On The Ice
Hot Ice
I Kissed A Vampire
Fatso
Dark Nemesis
The Flirting Club
Cherry Bomb
You’re Nobody Till Somebody Kills You

The only way to find out which flick is the musical is to keep reading on the next page.  If you hate musicals and therefore don’t have a song in your heart, click here for this week’s Netflix instant streaming movie suggestions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGSAMERICAN REUNIONBEING FLYNNBLACK LIMOUSINEBLU RAYcherry bombDARK NEMESISDVDFATSOFIGHTVILLEFLOWERS OF WARFREAK DANCEHARSH TIMESHOT ICEI KISSED A VAMPIREMARGARETMARTIN AND ORLOFFMORTON SALTMYSTERIANETFLIX INSTANTON THE ICETHE FLIRTING CLUBTHE GOOD HEARTTRAILERSYOU CAN COUNT ON MEYOU'RE NOBODY TILL SOMEBODY KILLS YOUYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP