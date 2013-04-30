Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Jennifer Lawrence Is Young And Wild

Today’s Tuesday and you know what that means: new DVDs! For this week’s top pick we’ve got the Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook, but there’s plenty of other options if you’ve already seen that film. We’ve got a movie with Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe, a movie starring Seth Rogen and Barbara Streisand, and even a film starring Tobey Maguire and Ray Liotta. We’ve got DVDs about everything from raccoons to little red wagons, and even one about some old guy who once shook the hand of some other guy!

The DVDs:

Silver Linings Playbook

Broken City

The Guilt Trip

Not Fade Away

The Details

The Man Who Shook The Hand Of Vicente Fernandez

Parked

Little Red Wagon

Young And Wild

The Wicked

Manborg

Agent Beetle

