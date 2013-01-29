Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Paranormal Activity At Hotel Transylvania

If you’ve read the headline, you know this week sees the DVD releases of both Hotel Transylvania as well as the latest Paranormal Activity flick, Paranormal Activity 4. If you recognize the banner image, you also know that Seven Psychopaths hits DVD today as well. Good for you. Of course, there’s plenty of other flicks to talk about: there’s films with Bruce Willis and Tim Roth, and films about superheroes both well-known and unknown. We’ve got films about ghosts and hitmen and terrorists and vampires, and even one about a little girl with the power to heal through touch. All that and still more ghosts and vampires. What an exciting week for DVD.

The DVDs:

Seven Psychopaths

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2

Hotel Transylvania

Paranormal Activity 4

The Cold Light Of Day

The Awakening

The Liability

All Superheroes Must Die

Hello I Must Be Going

Noobz

Heaven’s Door

Cherry Tree Lane

Citadel

The Rule Of Law

The Right To Bear Arms

Brides Of Sodom

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Really like Bruce Willis, but don’t know which flick he’s in? Continue reading to find out. Can’t figure out which movies involve superheroes? You know the drill: continue reading and you’ll get your answers. If you really aren’t all that curious about any of these flicks, feel free to click the link above and jump straight to this week’s Netflix suggestions, but really, how could you not be curious about Brides Of Sodom?