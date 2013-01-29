Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Paranormal Activity At Hotel Transylvania

The DVDs:
Seven Psychopaths
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2
Hotel Transylvania
Paranormal Activity 4
The Cold Light Of Day
The Awakening
The Liability
All Superheroes Must Die
Hello I Must Be Going
Noobz
Heaven’s Door
Cherry Tree Lane
Citadel
The Rule Of Law
The Right To Bear Arms
Brides Of Sodom
Really like Bruce Willis, but don’t know which flick he’s in? Continue reading to find out. Can’t figure out which movies involve superheroes? You know the drill: continue reading and you’ll get your answers. If you really aren’t all that curious about any of these flicks, feel free to click the link above and jump straight to this week’s Netflix suggestions, but really, how could you not be curious about Brides Of Sodom?
Superman and Batman do square off in the Dark Knight comic. Sooo do i not get a joke that’s in there somewhere?
adjusts bifocals
pulls wedgie out of own ass
wait, with all the trolling in that post, the part about Bats and Supes was what got you to take the bait?
UH OH! NERD ALERT Y’ALL: can’t tell if you were purposefully wrong about the dark knight returns to piss off fanboys or if you just don’t know anything about it. it’s based off a comic from the 80’s and batman is a part of dc, not marvel.
Yeah, but sometimes Marvel and DC do crossovers, like when DC let Marvel put Neil Gaiman’s Sandman in Spider Man 3.
Wait, the Dark Knight Returns Part 2 isn’t the second part of the epic sequel to the 2001 Martin Lawrence masterpiece Black Knight? I’m no longer interested.
Only happened because that no-talent prissy little girl Gaiman chained self to planter in front of DC and settled in for a long session of polite Brit farts, sniffles, and hand-wringing. You would’ve caved too if you thought the whinging was going to follow you home and stink up your patio with its steak and kidney pie breath and Guinness farts.
Gaiman does suck… I read “American Gods” and the story was “idk alright i guess” it was one of those stories (book or movie) where the concept was great but the execution was just shit. Like The Amazing Spider man or Schindler’s List.
That was some seriously good comic book trolling there.
I love how one of the review quotes from that Cherry Tree Lane trailer says, “The ultimate hell.” That isn’t a quote I would use to promote my movie.
Tim Roth on that cover looks a whole lot like he could be Jays dad from the Inbetweeners.
This is Jay
[www.google.com]
That’s Sam Rockwell.
Not on the cover of “The Liability”, it’s not.
Big Daddy is one of the best Jon Stewart movies around. It’s a total piece of shit.
As Jon Stewart himself once said, you can find all his movies in the DVD bargain bin of your local gas station.
I like The Faculty quite a bit
Half Baked was good at the time.
I don’t plan on seeing Noobz but I will definitely watch Moobz, starring Jonah Hill as a pudgy lifeguard who proves you can’t judge a person’s bravery by the cup-size of his man-sierre.
IMO, Seven Psychopaths was outstanding, but then again I’ll watch anything Martin McDonaugh writes. That man is to writing what bacon is to the baconator.
I enjoyed Seven Psychopaths too
Re: Adam Sandler I think The Waterboy was the first time I said “Hmm….” about one of his movies even though it was ok, and then Big Daddy was good….Never saw Little Nicky, and Punch Drunk Love is an awesome effing movie….I’d say he lost me at Mr. Deeds, with a couple of good movies thrown in (I liked 50 First Dates and Spanglish because they were ok and counted as “girl movies” and Reign Over Me because anything with Don Cheadle rules) and then some watchable but not good and some unwatchable crap thrown in for good measure.
I hope this answers your question and if it doesn’t rephrase it and I’ll get back to you.
Same for me, regarding “Waterboy”. TBH I never thought Sandler was as hilarious as everyone around me kept saying. I can still remember the feeling at 12-13 years old and all my friends/peers saying how much they loved Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, and me not thinking they were nearly as funny as whichever movies I thought were. We/I even had to watch them on the bus ride for a 8th grade trip around the time Waterboy was released.
Ugh. Nothing like your first feeling of alienation from your age/generation while being trapped on a bus with them for 4 hours (each way) and being the only person NOT laughing.
We watched Monty Python and the Holy Grail in my college Mythology class on Halloween and this one girl got all huffy and stood up, declared the movie ridiculous, and stormed out of class.
Why am I sharing that pointless story you ask?
Because that girl had one of the finest female bodies I have seen in person in my entire life. And I like to keep the memory fresh.
Also, she thought “Celtic” was actually pronounced “seltic” because she was also kind of dumb.
But so hot. So very very hot.
All I can remember about The Longest Yard is that the homoeroticism was barely even subtextual, and the way the film treated poor Courtney Cox was grim.