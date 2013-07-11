Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Tyler Perry’s ‘Temptation’ Will Blow Your Mind

Of course you don’t really appreciate how amazing the plot is until you actually watch it. But still – Kim Kardashian is in it. As an actress. Who was paid money to act. WTF, Tyler Perry – you hitting that?
Anyway. new on DVD and Blu Ray this week:
Tyler Perry’s Temptation
Admission
The Host
Spring Breakers
Dead Man Down
The Gatekeepers
I’m going to put the Jiffy Pop on the stove while you grab us a couple cold Tabs, and let’s decide what to watch on my parents’ VHS player tonight.
A bold exploration of the intrigue and perils of infidelity, Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor is a compelling love story that dives straight into the heart of obsessive passion. “It’s about a woman who starts to get restless in her relationship and her choice to be with another man has a huge effect on the rest of her life,” explains screenwriter/producer/director Tyler Perry. “She goes on a journey – in her career and in her marriage – and she ends up in a very different place than she expected.” In a departure from his previous dramas, this explosive film finds Perry exploring the nature of desire – and just how powerful and dangerous a taste of the forbidden can be. “This is definitely one of the most provocative movies – sexually and otherwise – that I’ve made,” says the director. “There are a lot of people who struggle in their relationships. They make bad choices about their marriages. They get divorced. And so many of them don’t step out of their situation and really think about the consequences of what they’re doing. This movie asks, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ It sends up a flag.”
Should You Watch It? Only if all you know about it is that huge load of BS that qualifies for a synopsis. But if you do watch it, please video your reaction to the ending, because mine was a lot like this:
I just read the spoilers to Temptation so I could know what you were talking about and…oh my jesus. I just…wow.
I tried reading the plot synopsis on Wikipedia and it hurt my brain. I’m sure the quality of the writing of the script is worse though.
Take the worst acting in the world – online soap opera quality – and give it the most amazingly stupid plot – “Women are weak-minded so they cheat more than men” – and sprinkle some AIDS on top. To say this isn’t a frontrunner for Worst Movie of the Year would be a flat out lie.
I just read the spoilers of Temptation and holy shit, that’s some god awful writing.
They should have gone with my ending I just thought up after seeing the screen cap and reading Burnsy’s warning about the ending: All three ladies have the sex with each other and get married in a mormon compound.
all the teenaged t&a in the world can’t change the fact Harmony Korine is a hack. i did enjoy Gucci Mane though.
Burnsy, you are doing the Lord’s work sir.
A self-hating homosexual that also hates women? Shocked.
Spring Breakers was a god damned masterpiece.
it was the funniest movie i’ve ever seen about girls trying to get themselves raped.
Sorry if this has been addressed before and I just missed it, however what happened to the run down on streaming movies?
I second this.
Thirded. How can I watch Netflix without Uproxx telling me what to stream?
Fourtheded.
“She goes on a journey – in her career and in her marriage…”
Temptation: Jurnee’s Journey
You thought we missed that one, didn’t you, Tyler Perry?