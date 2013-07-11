Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Tyler Perry’s ‘Temptation’ Will Blow Your Mind

Oh my goodness, I am so late to the party with this week’s batch of new DVDs and Blu Rays, and I apologize for that. I was distracted when I saw that Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (and Other Words that Can Be Crammed Into a Film’s Title) had actually made $51 million at the box office, because while that’s still a nice chunk of change, I still can’t believe so many people watched this movie.

Of course you don’t really appreciate how amazing the plot is until you actually watch it. But still – Kim Kardashian is in it. As an actress. Who was paid money to act. WTF, Tyler Perry – you hitting that?

Anyway. new on DVD and Blu Ray this week:

I’m going to put the Jiffy Pop on the stove while you grab us a couple cold Tabs, and let’s decide what to watch on my parents’ VHS player tonight.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation

A bold exploration of the intrigue and perils of infidelity, Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor is a compelling love story that dives straight into the heart of obsessive passion. “It’s about a woman who starts to get restless in her relationship and her choice to be with another man has a huge effect on the rest of her life,” explains screenwriter/producer/director Tyler Perry. “She goes on a journey – in her career and in her marriage – and she ends up in a very different place than she expected.” In a departure from his previous dramas, this explosive film finds Perry exploring the nature of desire – and just how powerful and dangerous a taste of the forbidden can be. “This is definitely one of the most provocative movies – sexually and otherwise – that I’ve made,” says the director. “There are a lot of people who struggle in their relationships. They make bad choices about their marriages. They get divorced. And so many of them don’t step out of their situation and really think about the consequences of what they’re doing. This movie asks, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ It sends up a flag.”

Should You Watch It? Only if all you know about it is that huge load of BS that qualifies for a synopsis. But if you do watch it, please video your reaction to the ending, because mine was a lot like this: