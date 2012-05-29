Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: We Need To Talk About Shakespeare's 'anus

05.29.12 6 years ago 17 Comments
If you thought the long holiday weekend would translate into a lazy Tuesday for DVD releases, you were mistaken.  It’s another big week, chock full of choices for your viewing pleasure.  We’ve got modern-day Shakespeare and at least two psychotic kids.  We’ve got hockey enforcers and pastors and porn stars. We’ve got a movie called Memorial Day actually released on Memorial Day (almost). There’s even an ex-president going up against the undead. All that and no vampires or werewolves.

The DVDs:
Coriolanus
We Need To Talk About Kevin
Man On A Ledge
Gone
Goon
Memorial Day
The Aggression Scale
Brother White
96 Minutes
9:06
Valley Of The Sun
The Yellow Wallpaper
Take Me Home
Too Perfect
Silver Tongues
Colin Hearts Kay
Hello Lonesome
Fathers
Abraham Lincoln Vs. Zombies
To Fetch A Predator

If none of the above titles intrigues you, well, you probably just have good taste.  Even still, keep reading on the next page and bask in the glow of your own smug superiority. If your DVD player’s broken, click here for this week’s Netflix streaming suggestions.

