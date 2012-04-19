WHY CAN’T YOU GET IT TOGETHER, ATTRACTIVE WHITE PEOPLE!?

After the jump, I’ve got the trailer for Your Sister’s Sister, directed by Lynne Shelton (Humpday), starring Mark Duplass and Emily Blunt.
Iris (Blunt) invites her friend Jack (Duplass) to stay at her family’s island getaway after the death of his brother. At their remote cabin, Jack’s drunken encounter with Hannah (Rosemarie DeWitt), Iris’ sister, kicks off a revealing stretch of days.
Iris and Jack were platonic friends, only it turns out, they may have been in love with each other THE WHOLE TIME! POP QUIZ, HOTSHOT: How does this one play out? If only they’d known. My God, a single guy hanging around Emily Blunt secretly wanted to f*ck her? You’d need a crystal ball to figure something like that out!
Mark Duplass makes pre-50s movie stars look like gods.
+Rhodes for the PShop, boss. Qaplah!
Your sister’s sister? I think I remember this one. It’s because her mother IS the surgeon, right?
Will this movie version have the original cast? It would be great to see Jackée working again.
Mark Duplass makes me think I could play Hamlet.
I WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS DUPLASS BASHING!
Too be fair, Mark Duplass looks like John Krasinski with a severe drinking problem.
Holy shit, I had no idea Pete from The League was one of the Duplass brothers. [goo.gl]
I’m prettier than this man.
@Brundlefly I just realized he does, which makes his casting with Emily Blunt make a lot more sense.
When do they go to the waterpark so they can challenge their childhood rivals to a game of basketball?
I can relate to this, because my siblings all have british accents, while I got the american accent gene.
And by the way,
“Wanna instantly make any movie into an indie film? Throw some Band of Horses in there, that shit could make Transformers seem artsy”
As stoked as I am to see the bohemian chick from “Mad Men” again, I’m tired of movie trailers backed by a rolling chord progression guitar track. It’s like a subtle warning, “If you’ve heard this music before, you’ve already seen this movie multiple times.”
I kinda wish Nicholas Sparks had written this, just so all of them would get cancer. Ugh.
Where’s the wisecracking gay/black/child/dog/wizard/dead wife who brings everything into perspective? This movie looks like a happy meal with no toy.
Secluded cabins with a high female-to-male ratio: No longer just for horror movies and pornography!
This is Legends of the Fall for veginas.
This is complete fiction. A guy like that could never get a hot piece of ass like Emily Blunt.
He’d get a hot piece of ass like Katie Aselton.
If anyone needs me, I’ll be in the kitchen reenacting the drinking scene from the trailer with myself.
I’d like to start a charity to buy Mark Duplas a comb. Who’s with me?