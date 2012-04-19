WHY CAN’T YOU GET IT TOGETHER, ATTRACTIVE WHITE PEOPLE!?

After the jump, I’ve got the trailer for Your Sister’s Sister, directed by Lynne Shelton (Humpday), starring Mark Duplass and Emily Blunt.

Iris (Blunt) invites her friend Jack (Duplass) to stay at her family’s island getaway after the death of his brother. At their remote cabin, Jack’s drunken encounter with Hannah (Rosemarie DeWitt), Iris’ sister, kicks off a revealing stretch of days.

Iris and Jack were platonic friends, only it turns out, they may have been in love with each other THE WHOLE TIME! POP QUIZ, HOTSHOT: How does this one play out? If only they’d known. My God, a single guy hanging around Emily Blunt secretly wanted to f*ck her? You’d need a crystal ball to figure something like that out!

