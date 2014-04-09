Zach Braff’s Kickstarter Movie Has A Teaser, And You Better F*cking Believe The Shins Are In It

Zach Braff first angered the Kickstarter Gods about a year ago, when he dared to ask his fans for money to make a film, despite already being kinda sorta famous. He got the money amidst competing cries of foulplay and counter cries of you’re just butthurt, but in the end, nothing matters except what ends up on screen, and now we can see some of that in the first teaser for Wish I Was Here, being distributed by Focus Features. Does it have The Shins on the soundtrack? You better f*cking believe it has the goddamned Shins on the soundtrack, you motherf*cker.
There’s a lot of pretty footage, but it’s hard to tell what it’s actually about. Let’s go back to the original Kickstarter:
“Wish I Was Here” is the story of Aidan Bloom (played by me), a struggling actor, father and husband, who at 35 is still trying to find his identity; a purpose for his life. He and his wife are barely getting by financially and Aidan passes his time by fantasizing about being the great futuristic Space-Knight he’d always dreamed he’d be as a little kid.
When his ailing father can no longer afford to pay for private school for his two kids (ages 5 and 12) and the only available public school is on its last legs, Aidan reluctantly agrees to attempt to home-school them.
The result is some funny chaos, until Aidan decides to scrap the traditional academic curriculum and come up with his own. Through teaching them about life his way, Aidan gradually discovers some of the parts of himself he couldn’t find.
Uh oh, my magical realism sense is tingling, meaning I might have to fly to Never Never Land to save my dying nephew from the cum falcons while a Killers song plays. But before I go, I’ll simply say that I’ll watch damn near anything with Mandy Patinkin in it, the world’s best and foremost blink actor. The man conveys more with closed eyes than most actors do their entire career.
And God help me, I like The Shins. DAMN THESE CAUCASIAN GENES!
Joey King was in White House Down. She’s above this.
At least that song was a little upbeat and catchy. I’m no expert on the Shins, but aren’t most of their songs pretty brooding and, well, Zach Braffy?
Unapologetic Shins fan here. Most of their stuff is actually pretty upbeat, although some of it (especially the first album) is on the slower/quieter side, which some people interpret as melancholic.
I’m no expert either, though I have one of their albums. I think there was maybe one depressive track. My favorite one.
@DTFGhosts @Homo_Erectus Hmmm. I guess I am just associating the Shins with the only place I’ve really heard them: Garden State. For what it’s worth, I do like the song in the trailer above.
It’s probably the s/t in general that seemed that way. A bunch of groups with a similar esthetic. They did 2 songs on it (Caring is Creepy and New Slang), but a host of other tracks on that soundtrack were moody (Colin Hay, Remy Zero, Iron & Wine).
Whenever I first joined facebook way back in ought 4 I found a group for my college called “Garden State is the post-sodomy grey feces of the atkins diet generation” and that’s still my favorite memory related to anything Zach Braff.
Everyone I know loved that movie in high school, because they felt so indie and different watching it.
It’s fucking insufferable now. And this is coming from a guy who loves scrubs so much I actually enjoy the ninth season.
Joey King climbed out of a desert pit of Bane-face-mashing prison rapists for this?
Garden State is kind of an alt-rock blur to me, but didn’t it feature a scene where three people stand on the edge of something and yell? That’s a fucked up trope to create, Braff.
Yup, it’s just shot from the other side this time:
[24.media.tumblr.com]
I am both an unapolagetic Garden State fan, and someone who spent too much money on the Kickstarter, but I agree, it’s a goofy thing to latch onto.
Heh. Also liked Garden State. Didn’t even latch onto the comparison. Maybe the lack of yelling in the new clip? But it did look kind of biblical what with 3 cross shapes.
Children home-schooled by Zach Braff will be very happy, but their SAT scores will be shit.
Their SAD scores will be high, get it cuz he’s kind of an emo fag.
Friend of mine saw this at a festival, said the soundtrack was basically Spotify radio, starting on the Shins.
Please review it, Vince.
Mandy Patinkin. Holla!
He had to take this role. There’s not a lot of money in revenge.
So maybe I AM butthurt about the kickstarter thing. As an indie filmmaker whose potential feature debut will get nowhere NEAR the coverage that this will, I have a RIGHT to be butthurt!
Also fuck that trailer. Fuckin hipster bullshit.
This just in, famous people get more press than unfamous people. Always and forever, and by the very definition of the words.
It should be “Wish I Were Here.” No one ever respects the subjunctive mood.
if only it was…
“cum falcons”
Looks like somebody stepped up to the big boy table with their ejaculate spelling. Welcum.
I love Hit-Girl, but for Kick-Ass 3 are they doing the opposite of a dark and gritty reboot?
Instagram Douches: The Movie
Nope. Hipster nonsense.
Generation (WH)Y: Part 2
I dont know. Looks like it could be good.
Remind me why we hate Zach Braff again?
It’s trendy.
Because to 16 y/o me he’s an amazing film maker. And 16 y/o me is an insufferable twat.
This also had me at Mandy Patinkin, but those damn kids better not be precocious.
I’m totally down for this. Love Garden State so I recon Braff has got more of that magic to bring to the table. I know it features people sitting in a bath tub having revelations about life – but god damn it, they did that shit before it became cool. Still think that all the shitty indie movie trends are pretty much born out of that movie, and Little Miss Sunshine.
I have a feeling that I will probably like this, get put in a weird position of defending it, adopt an extreme stance of LOVING it that I don’t really feel just to counteract the unjust hate, grow to loathe it for stupid societal reasons but never admit it because I won’t want to admit to bowing to peer pressure, and hate watching it like 14 times just to fuck 19 year olds who think it speaks them. Actually I might just skip to the last step…
It’s tough being deep.
I’ll go see it because I saw Chocolate Bear in there!
EEEEEEEAAAAAGGGGGGLLLLLLLLLLLLE!!
This seems as good a time as any to link the greatest moment in tv history…TURK DANCE!!! [www.youtube.com]
IM GONNA BE A BLUNCLE!
I haven’t hate-watched a trailer that hard in a long time. Brings to mind the HappyThankYouMorePlease trailer. [youtu.be]
My name is Mandy Patinkin…I play Zach Braff’s father…please kill me !