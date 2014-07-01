Zoe Saldana: ‘There Are Better Parts For Women In Space.’

Start revving up the spin machines, because Zoe Saldana has some serious beef with Planet Earth. It turns out that the actress, less than two weeks removed from her 36th birthday, thinks that movies that take place on our beloved green and blue marble are beneath her, and she’s content with continuing to accept roles that have her traveling around outer space, like Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in the upcoming, surefire Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy.

But it turns out that she has a pretty good reason for loving the body paint and green screens – in space, no one can hear you be a housewife.

I like being in space because there are better parts for women in space. I don’t have to subject myself to just being the love interest or playing a character that doesn’t feel relevant to the story or playing a woman that doesn’t feel like an actual depiction of a real woman. When I read films in space and I’m working with these kinds of filmmakers there’s a neutral sense to the way they develop characters. It makes me feel very significant, very relevant and very excited. (Via Badass Digest)

Saldana, who will reprise her role in both Avatar sequels, added that even if she was just some girl at a party, and she saw James Cameron and JJ Abrams there, she’d be drawn to them because “they’re such interesting creatures.” Obviously, she’s either lying and she meant that she’d corner them to get a role in one of their movies, or she’s actually an alien.

Regardless, my counterpoint to her statement is that Colombiana was a pretty rad movie, but if she wanted to make Colombiana 2 in space, I’d withdraw my objection.