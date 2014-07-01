Zoe Saldana: ‘There Are Better Parts For Women In Space.’

Start revving up the spin machines, because Zoe Saldana has some serious beef with Planet Earth. It turns out that the actress, less than two weeks removed from her 36th birthday, thinks that movies that take place on our beloved green and blue marble are beneath her, and she’s content with continuing to accept roles that have her traveling around outer space, like Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in the upcoming, surefire Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy.
But it turns out that she has a pretty good reason for loving the body paint and green screens – in space, no one can hear you be a housewife.
I like being in space because there are better parts for women in space. I don’t have to subject myself to just being the love interest or playing a character that doesn’t feel relevant to the story or playing a woman that doesn’t feel like an actual depiction of a real woman. When I read films in space and I’m working with these kinds of filmmakers there’s a neutral sense to the way they develop characters. It makes me feel very significant, very relevant and very excited. (Via Badass Digest)
Saldana, who will reprise her role in both Avatar sequels, added that even if she was just some girl at a party, and she saw James Cameron and JJ Abrams there, she’d be drawn to them because “they’re such interesting creatures.” Obviously, she’s either lying and she meant that she’d corner them to get a role in one of their movies, or she’s actually an alien.
Regardless, my counterpoint to her statement is that Colombiana was a pretty rad movie, but if she wanted to make Colombiana 2 in space, I’d withdraw my objection.
Colombiana wasn’t a good movie at all but it did have its moments..as that gif proves. But in all seriousness sci-fi has always had a better track record as far as female roles
Sci-fi in space. Earthbound SFF, including if nor especially superhero movies nowadays (since there Silver Age properties were born from Sci-
Fi), still sucks for women.
I originally read that as her saying there are better “pants” for women in space. Still works.
+1
As long as these parts involve her T&A then I am fine with it. Let’s not over complicate it.
you know, it’s like you know she’s making a point about sci-fi/space/etc having her be something more than eye candy, and then you end it up with eye candy.
come the fuck on, you can do better.
I’m not even surprised anymore. OH NO THIS SOMEWHAT EMPOWERING STATEMENT THAT THIS LADY MADE CAN NOT BE TAKEN TOOOOO SERIOUSLY COS IT’LL MAKE ME SEEM GHEY!!! HERE IS GIF OF BOOTY DANCING HUR HUR
I’m not going anywhere btw. I’ve decided that every time I see something that is in the least sexist or transphobic (y’all seem to be ok with queerness so that’s a step in the right direction) on this blog, I’m gonna fucking say something about it. This is gonna be fun, I can’t wait for Girls to start again and the comment sections get infested with Lena Dunham hate :D
.
I needed that.
I was jonesin’ real bad, man. Thanks for the hook-up.
Whammy!
I agree with her sentiment, I would argue that two of the most important feminist icons in cinema are Leia and Ripley, however it’s kind of hard to think of her quotes of being more than just marketing fluff when her SciFi-related roles have been the following:
1) Blue alien love interest to main human hero.
2) Human love interest to main alien hero.
3) Based on trailers, green alien love interest to main Burt Macklin.
Have you seen how ripped he is? I’m interested in Andy Dwyer.
I don’t get the impression that that’s all Gamora will be. And to say Netiri was just a love interest is a little reductive; love or not, she was pretty badass. Fair enough about Uhura, though.
Don’t tell KStew there’s better parts for women in space. She’ll be hounding NASA ’til the cows come home asking if they can Hubble her up some new facial muscles.
Every time I see this chick I think David Icke might be on to something. I think she’s trolling us with taking non human roles.
36? Wow I wish I had her skin. And hair, and body and face.