Considering how poorly-received Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 was when it hit consoles back in 2015, there was a whole lot of anticipation over what the latest release in the iconic skateboarding gaming series would end up looking like. Since hitting consoles last week, the reception to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — a re-release of the first two editions of the series — couldn’t have gone much better, as gamers have heaped widespread praise on the game.

It also apparently hasn’t taken long for some folks to get really, really good at it. An example of this hit the Twitterverse in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when one gamer went through a 2-minute run in The Warehouse and threw down an insane score of more than 10 million points.

The funny thing here is that points were left on the table — if they did not bail at the very end of the run, which came on the heels of a huge combo and resulted in about 3.8 million points, the possibility for one more gigantic combo after the clock hit 0 would have been on the table. Still, this is far more impressive than anything I have done in The Warehouse (my high score’s around 850,000), so upon finishing this sentence, I am going to try and see if I can get within five million of that.