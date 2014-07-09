Watch A Dragon Get Her Scaly Ass Kicked In 16-Minutes Of New ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Footage

BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition is one of the few major games that hasn’t been delayed to 2015, but will it be worth playing? Past games in the series have been sort of mediocre, and we haven’t seen as much of the game as, say, The Witcher III.
Well, thankfully BioWare has just released a meaty 16-minute gameplay demo that gives the clearest look let at what Dragon Age: Inquisition will look and play like. I like the emphasis on leadership and party management, and the battle system looks solid, although I’m not sure I really dig the game’s art style. It seems kind of cluttered — just because the PS4 and Xbox One let you pack a ridiculous amount of stuff into every square foot, doesn’t mean you have to, BioWare.
Check out the footage below…
I’m still on the fence, but then I’m not the biggest BioWare fan. Anyone out there really like past Dragon Age games? How does this new one strike you?
Via Kotaku
I really enjoyed Dragon Age: Origins. I’ve played through that multiple times and will probably play through it once or twice more before the third game comes out. I thought Dragon Age II was disappointing. I won’t go as far to say it sucked like some people, but it certainly couldn’t compete with the Mass Effect series. It felt rushed and lazy at times (repeating the same environment over and over again… come on, BioWare, you’re better than that), like a quick cash in.
Anyway, I have a good feeling about Inquisition. From what I’ve seen they’ve corrected a majority of the problems from the second game, namely the tedious combat and repeating environments. Also, the companions appear to be more interesting, unlike the last game. The only memorable ones were Varric and Meryl, really. So yeah. It’s probably the one game that’s coming out that I am most excited about.
Agreed Origins was a great game and DA2 was disappointing.
Although inventory management was a pain in the ass in Origins.
Agree with both of you. But at least carrying a lot of stuff didn’t slow you to a crawl like Skyrim does.
I liked the idea of spending ten years in Kirkwall and watching how it changed with the times. Again, I liked the idea… I just didn’t think it was executed very well. I kept expecting there to be some gigantic payoff with the Qunari but they weren’t very present, at least not to the extent I was hoping they would be (although the scene where they try to assassinate you is pretty great).
Also, the ending was good, too. Freaking Anders. I did not see that coming.