Watch A Dragon Get Her Scaly Ass Kicked In 16-Minutes Of New ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Footage

07.09.14

BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition is one of the few major games that hasn’t been delayed to 2015, but will it be worth playing? Past games in the series have been sort of mediocre, and we haven’t seen as much of the game as, say, The Witcher III.

Well, thankfully BioWare has just released a meaty 16-minute gameplay demo that gives the clearest look let at what Dragon Age: Inquisition will look and play like. I like the emphasis on leadership and party management, and the battle system looks solid, although I’m not sure I really dig the game’s art style. It seems kind of cluttered — just because the PS4 and Xbox One let you pack a ridiculous amount of stuff into every square foot, doesn’t mean you have to, BioWare.

Check out the footage below…

I’m still on the fence, but then I’m not the biggest BioWare fan. Anyone out there really like past Dragon Age games? How does this new one strike you?

Via Kotaku

