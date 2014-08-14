‘Alien Isolation’ Cranks The Tension To Ten In Its Latest Trailer

I usually don’t post game trailers without any gameplay unless they’re announcing a new title, but I have to share this new cinematic Alien: Isolation trailer — it’s just too damn good not to. It’s tense as hell and proves that guys at The Creative Assembly really understand the Alien franchise. Hell, they seem to get Alien better than Ridley Scott does these days.

Check out the trailer below…

Alien:Isolation is my most anticipated game of 2014 with a bullet. If this one also gets delayed to 2015 I’m considering just taking a break from the hobby for six months.

Via GoingSony