‘Alien Isolation’ Cranks The Tension To Ten In Its Latest Trailer

I usually don’t post game trailers without any gameplay unless they’re announcing a new title, but I have to share this new cinematic Alien: Isolation trailer — it’s just too damn good not to. It’s tense as hell and proves that guys at The Creative Assembly really understand the Alien franchise. Hell, they seem to get Alien better than Ridley Scott does these days.
Check out the trailer below…
Alien:Isolation is my most anticipated game of 2014 with a bullet. If this one also gets delayed to 2015 I’m considering just taking a break from the hobby for six months.
Via GoingSony
10/10 will buy
I hope these guys make games tied to all my favorite 80’s franchises:
1. Escape From NY (or LA, or the US for that matter)
2. Terminator (present day or the future, both would be awesome)
3. Rambo (hand him a machine gun, set him in any jungle, and let him play)
4. Either Commando or Predator for Arnold
5. A new Top Gun game would be awesome
And last but not Mother f-ing least
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA!!!
Cant be worse than Colonial Marines
Or can be Colonial Marines all over again.
Already pre-ordered. Played the extended comic-con demo. Tense as hell. Was playing in an air conditioned tent and was still sweating from the game.
This and The Evil Within are the reason I’m getting a PS4.
I played Alien: Isolation and The Evil Within at E3. Bring a change of underwear