The Latest Trailer For ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Contains So Much French Guy Stabbing

At E3 Ubisoft was all about the co-op aspect of Assassin’s Creed Unity, buuut then everybody got all cranky about the fact that the game didn’t have any playable character options aside from “generic white man”.
Soooo, hey, here’s a new trailer that focuses mostly on the game’s story and never features more than one playable character on screen. Co-op? What’s that? E3’s yesterday’s news, stop living in the past!
You can check out the latest, stabbing-heavy Assassin’s Creed Unity trailer below…
Hmmmm, the main character of this game sounds awfully British for a French guy. I’d expect that in an American game, but actual French people made this game. Just another thing for the “odd Assassin’s Creed Unity decisions” pile.
Via VG24/7
I thought the exact same thing about the voice. Odd decision indeed.
Jean Reno would have been a great choice.
I’m really bothered that the accent isn’t french. Immersion in the history is pretty essential to the core of the game, not just for the player to enjoy, but even plot-wise it’s usually pretty dang important. Though that may be the voice of the contemporary-times animus analog you play hacking minigames with, and not the voice of the actual assassin. Although getting two voice actors for the player’s character(s) may be too difficult to program. we’ll see, i guess.
IRRC Altair had an american accent in the first game for some reason.
Why would the main character be french in a video game series about assassins? French people are vicious murderers they fucking french. Im sure there will be plenty of french speaking templars for you to you know assassinate
What makes the English voice weirder is that Arno is half French and half Austrian.
Le Parkour!! Looks okay, as long as the main character isn’t dull and morose like the last Assassins Creed game starring a revolutionary.
The vast majority of this gameplay trailer is nothing but cutscenes and auto triggered animations.
Doesn’t matter. I’ll buy and play it obsessively just like every other Assassin’s Creed game.