The Latest Trailer For ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Contains So Much French Guy Stabbing

At E3 Ubisoft was all about the co-op aspect of Assassin’s Creed Unity, buuut then everybody got all cranky about the fact that the game didn’t have any playable character options aside from “generic white man”.

Soooo, hey, here’s a new trailer that focuses mostly on the game’s story and never features more than one playable character on screen. Co-op? What’s that? E3’s yesterday’s news, stop living in the past!

You can check out the latest, stabbing-heavy Assassin’s Creed Unity trailer below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hmmmm, the main character of this game sounds awfully British for a French guy. I’d expect that in an American game, but actual French people made this game. Just another thing for the “odd Assassin’s Creed Unity decisions” pile.

Via VG24/7