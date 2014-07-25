Browncoats Rejoice! The Cast Of ‘Firefly’ Reunite, And There Will Be Misbehavin’

It’s been over a decade since 11 episodes of Joss Whedon’s Firefly aired badly out of order on Fox (and three more on the Sci Fi Channel in Britain many months later), and the enthusiasm for the show has never really waned, even after fans got what they want in a Firefly movie, Serenity a few years later. It’s a small (but not that small) base of rabid, passionate that seems to grow every year as more and more people stumble upon the charming, amazing, addictive original series. The Browncoats are legion, and they’re about to get another treat.

IO9 is reporting that the cast is reuniting for an online game.

All of the original Firefly stars will reprise their characters for the online game! And Alan Tudyk is playing multiple roles. Also showing up will be Michael Fairman as the crime lord Niska, who is apparently hiring.

Here is a trailer for the game, which includes an appearance from Nathan Fillion, who aims to misbehave.

Here’s the link to the online game, which — as of this writing — is having a little trouble keeping up with the crush of traffic.

It’s a good day to be a Browncoat.

