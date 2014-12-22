New ‘Call Of Duty’ Zombies Mode Features John Malkovich, Bill Paxton, And More

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare got a lot of mileage out of Kevin Spacey starring in the game, and it looks like Activision will be doubling down on that approach with the Exo Zombies DLC. The new mode showcasing superpowered exosuited undead, features the voices of John Malkovich, Bill Paxton, Rose McGowan and John Berthnal. That’s a lot of celebs for one chunk of DLC, although maybe they’ve just got Rose McGowan and Bill Paxton making zombie grunts.

Check out a Malkovich-narrated trailer below…

Superpowered zombies, better celebrities – is there some way to just skip Advanced Warfare and go straight to Exo Zombies?

Via Kotaku

