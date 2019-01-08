EA

The CW is bringing back the Madden NFL Classic for 2019, and this time the event has a special meaning for many of the participants. The annual Madden Championship Series has drawn big ratings for eSports fans on the cable network, but after a tragedy at a Madden event earlier in 2018 it was unclear if the event would even happen at all.

EA Sports, the NFL and the CW Network announced on Tuesday that the Madden NFL 19 Classic would air on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and chronicle a tournament that was held in Las Vegas in December. One of four majors in the Madden circuit, the event had a $165,000 prize purse and serves as a significant lead up to the Madden Bowl in April.

The special is billed as a chance to go behind-the-scenes at the tournament and get to know some of the top players on the Madden circuit. That includes how they dealt with the tragedy in Jacksonville, where a disgruntled Madden competitor opened fire at a tournament event in August.