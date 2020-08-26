Winning the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament wasn’t enough for Derwin James, it seems, as the Chargers safety is doubling down on his competitiveness in the game by spearheading the NFL’s Madden offerings this upcoming season. James will take on a new challenger each Tuesday in “Derwin James vs The World,” which will feature a different celebrity, musical artist or athlete taking on James each week of the NFL season.

The tournament is the keynote event of the Madden NFL 21 Championship Series, which will pair Madden competition with real gridiron competition among NFL players throughout the fall and winter. Also on Tuesdays, different NFL athletes will compete against competitive Madden gamers in a King of the Hill tournament, with gamers competing for a $1.4 million prize pool.

“Fans got a taste of my skills when I won the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament back in April, and this time, I’m back to quiet any doubters that I’m the best Madden player in the League,” James said in a statement. “I’m a huge Madden fan and I look forward to showing up every Tuesday to take on new challengers and ultimately test my skills against the season’s best Madden player.”

James’ games and the King of the Hill competition will be broadcast each week on the Madden Twitch page and the game’s YouTube channel. The game itself will be available on Friday, Aug. 28, while those who purchased the MVP Edition of the game have access starting Wednesday.