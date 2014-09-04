Downloading Games Is Worse For The Environment Than Buying Physical Discs

Mother Nature likes a physical copy.
Video game publishers would really like if you (legally) downloaded all your games from here on out, mainly because it saves them the cost of manufacturing physical discs and plastic boxes. Of course they can’t actually say that, so the video game industry has pushed downloading as an environmentally friendly option — no wasteful plastic and paper to worry about!
It’s sounds logical, but according to a new study by the Journal of Industrial Ecology, downloaded games actually have a larger carbon footprint than games on regular old Blu-Rays. The production, distribution and sale of a regular physical game creates around 20.82 kg of carbon emissions, while downloading an average-sized PS3 game of 8.8GB creates a whopping 27.53 kg of carbon.
In the end, it all comes down to the amount of energy needed to power the servers and your own console during the lengthy download process, and as the size of games balloons (your average PS4 or Xbox One game is now 25 – 50GB) downloading games is only going to get worse for the environment. So, what’s the most earth-friendly way to buy your games? Grab ’em on disc when you’re already out doing something…
“Use public transport to purchase games from stores, or purchase games during shopping trips for other additional items, then the carbon emissions for Blue-ray [sic] would fair even better compared to downloading.”
I’ve got a GameStop just a few blocks away from my house, so I’m going to walk to if for all my future video game purchases and feel super smug about it afterwards.
Via io9
So what you’re saying is: Stop all the downloading?
With a simple commitment from game manufacturers to offset their carbon footprint this finding would be preposterous. Source: Environmental Engineer.
It all depends on the source of your electricity. I live in an area with a great deal of hydro and wind power, so downloading is likely a better option environmentally-speaking.
Also the speed of your internet. Oh god what a dumb comparison.
Whatever karma you would get for having less of a carbon impact would immediately be erased the second you stepped in a GameStop.
Well, you’ve got me there.
That’s why I jack all my games off their loading dock.
Are these the same people that said every two Google searches damaged the environment as much as boiling a kettle of water?
Do they take into account manufacturing carbon emissions from the disc and the packaging? What about the carbon cost of transporting the physical media? Do they take into account secondary and tertiary carbon costs of manufacturing?
The link to the whole research paper is right there.
Not buying that. For example, a new game is coming out so they manufacture 100 disks to send out to stores and only 1 game gets sold. If they offered it for download and only 1 person downloaded it the carbon footprint is considerably lower.
I buy physical copies of all of my games anyway. Also, I buy a lot of C.E.’s of games as well. The only way I will buy a digital download is if that is the only way a person can obtain it.
Eh? Where did the lengthy time idea came from? I have an average internet speed and I download 10gb in7-8 minutes. People who have a higher speed which I imagine most gamers would be can do it in less then a minute
Unless you are still on a dialup or the internet in your city is beyond crappy even 50gb is not ane specially lengthy download nowadays
It takes the exact same amount of energy to run the equipment whether you’re downloading or not. Just having the servers available and PC/console on is negligible in that aspect. Environmentally the garbage, toxins, and waste water used to press a disc (not including other parts of factory energy) far outweigh a few servers being powered on.
The study (yes, I read the whole thing) uses data from 2010 in the EU, specifically PS3 game sales with manufacturing in Austria and sales in the UK. It goes to great lengths to say that solid data on data centers and their efficiency is difficult to come by. They don’t (can’t) really get into edge servers, regional data warehouses, etc., and how that would affect the storage and transfer of a large data file.
The data you’d see in the US is vastly different because of the type of energy we use here and the distance physical games might have to travel to get to a retail store.
Plus, the biggest consumer of energy in the lifecycle of a game is actually playing it, which is essentially the same for both delivery methods. So while download vs disk might have vastly different levels of carbon emissions associated, they’re both a small drop in the bucket of emissions produced by actually playing the game.
I’m not exactly calling BS on the paper, but there seemed to be too many variables and too many estimates on the figures to really definitively say one delivery method was better than the other.