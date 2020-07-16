News began to trickle out about the future of the Pro Evolution Soccer series on Wednesday. Konami’s annual soccer game is slated to go through some gigantic changes for its 2022 edition, most notably with a new game engine believed to be the highly-anticipated Unreal Engine 5, but before then, the series will have its annual release a little later this year, one that will celebrate PES‘ 25th anniversary.

Some more details about that game, titled eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, began to become public on Thursday. This included a trailer for the game that prominently features Barcelona star Lionel Messi — who is slated to appear on the cover of the game — and a digitalized version of his legendary “Goal of the Century” against Getafe in 2007, along with a number of gameplay clips.

In a release, Konami announced that this will be an updated version of last year’s PES release, with updated player ratings and rosters coming as a patch on the day of its release. Beyond that, PES 2021 will include an UEFA Euro 2020 mode to celebrate the continental tournament that was moved to next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a new Moment Series that, per a release, will give games the chance to “relive and recreate memorable moments from the careers of current and former football superstars with this new myClub series.”

Perhaps the biggest news for this version of the game is the price. The latest PES game will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam on Sept. 15 starting at $29.99. The game’s Partner Club Edition — which will be available for Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Manchester United — will run games $34.99.