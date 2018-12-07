YouTube

The 2018 Video Game Awards aired on Twitter on Thursday night. God of War won Game of the Year, which is fitting that in 2018 a franchise reboot took top honors. But along with award winners there was plenty of gaming news to be had, as developers took the opportunity to drop some trailers and teasers for some upcoming titles while a significant portion of the internet was paying attention to the video game world.

Perhaps the biggest announcement on Thursday night was that Far Cry: New Dawn took that whole apocalypse ending thing pretty seriously. A trailer for the sequel to Far Cry 5 sets things 17 years after it all went, well, bombs away if you got to a certain ending. Now, Hope County appears to be a much different, more Jet Grind Radio-colored place.

“We were just kids when the bombs dropped and the world went to shit,” a narrator says as the video shows a deer with bright pink antlers grazing the colorful apocalypse. “They said it would be the end of everything, but for us it was just the beginning.”