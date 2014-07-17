The ‘Fatal Frame’ Series Is Getting Two Movies And A New Wii U Exclusive Game

Late last night in Japan Koei-Tecmo announced that their creepy girl-ghost horror series Fatal Frame is set to come back in a big way with a new game, and two movies (one Japanese, one American).
The game, which will be exclusive to the Wii U (Nintendo co-owns the Fatal Frame series now) will turn the GamePad into your ghost battling camera, and is promised to be much more open than past Fatal Frame titles, with a number of outdoor areas. Here’s the first trailer (it’s Japanese, but you don’t need to understand the language to get the gist)…
Looks good (and very, uh, wet). Of course there’s some question as to whether this Fatal Frame will come to the west (the last couple didn’t), but I have to imagine we’ll get this one, as Nintendo’s in no position to leave quality Wii U exclusive games in Japan, and they’ve been more willing to break with their family-friendly image lately with games like Bayonetta 2 and Devil’s Third.
As for the movies, we’ll probably never see the Japanese one, and the American movie is coming from the same producers as the Resident Evil movies, so uh, let’s just stay positive and focus on the new game.
Damn, pretty awesome trailer.
I won’t front, the first game scarred me for life.
Man, I really really hope the new game comes west. I’m a little worried since Fatal Frame 4 never made it out of Japan. Obviously, nothing has actually been shown yet of how the gamepad will be utilized, but, this could be the best, most intuitive use of the Wii U gamepad to date.
Like I said in the article, I’m almost 100% certain it will. Nintendo is really buddy-buddy with Koei-Tecmo these days, an American movie is happening and Nintendo would be insane to leave an quality, original title that makes interesting use of the GamePad in Japan — but then again, it is Nintendo, so insanity is an option.