The ‘Fatal Frame’ Series Is Getting Two Movies And A New Wii U Exclusive Game

Late last night in Japan Koei-Tecmo announced that their creepy girl-ghost horror series Fatal Frame is set to come back in a big way with a new game, and two movies (one Japanese, one American).

The game, which will be exclusive to the Wii U (Nintendo co-owns the Fatal Frame series now) will turn the GamePad into your ghost battling camera, and is promised to be much more open than past Fatal Frame titles, with a number of outdoor areas. Here’s the first trailer (it’s Japanese, but you don’t need to understand the language to get the gist)…

Looks good (and very, uh, wet). Of course there’s some question as to whether this Fatal Frame will come to the west (the last couple didn’t), but I have to imagine we’ll get this one, as Nintendo’s in no position to leave quality Wii U exclusive games in Japan, and they’ve been more willing to break with their family-friendly image lately with games like Bayonetta 2 and Devil’s Third.

As for the movies, we’ll probably never see the Japanese one, and the American movie is coming from the same producers as the Resident Evil movies, so uh, let’s just stay positive and focus on the new game.

Via GoNintendo here & here