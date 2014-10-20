Five Games: ‘Civilization: Beyond Earth’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
The delay on the Mac version of Civ: BE makes me want to cry. I want that game so badly
Delayed until when?
@Huells Half Brother That’s the infuriating thing, they won’t say. It’s just coming “soon”. I think it’s sorta expected to be sometime in November.
Before Thanksgiving wouldn’t be too bad at least. I’ve been playing the hell out of Civ 5 recently.
@Huells Half Brother Same, picking up random achieves.
“Soon” ? So … Blizzard is making the Mac version?
@Mechakisc Hehe may as well be
@Huells Half Brother @Mechakisc I posted on Aspyr’s FB page, they just linked me this:
[blog.gameagent.com]
Pre-order is available now
Literally the last console game I played was some GTA game on probably PS2. My daughter was like five at the time, and she asked me why I kept doing bad guy missions.
She’s almost 14 now, and I would absolutely not want to try to explain Bayonetta in the face of her laughing at me. “Oh sure, Dad, that’s why you’re playing that game.”
Bayonetta 2 is a superb game in the mechanics and a trainwreck in the story and especially the damn cheesecake shots. Like, this game will actively make you sick of boobs. That’s how thick Platinum lays it on. They must have been worried that being on a Nintendo console would make them seem all “kiddie.”
Make me sick of boobs huh? I accept your challenge Bayonetta!
It helps if you view the cheescake as kinda self-aware, like a Russ Meyers flick. The idea that one could ever tire of boobs is just absurd.
I’m digging into the Evil Within right now, and loving it so far, but the many perfect or near-perfect reviews for Bayonetta 2 across major gaming sites definitely made me sit-up and take notice. I’m pretty excited to play that this friday now.
In my super excitement for Bayonetta 2, i completely forgot Civ was coming out.
Maybe if I start at midnight, I’ll finish a game of CIv before Bayonetta comes out on Friday.
Or apparently, they both come out Friday. D’oh.
Civ and Bayonetta yeaaaah! The only problem is the stack of games that’s starting to pile up rapidly and shows no sign of slowing!