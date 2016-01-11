Five Games: ‘Oxenfree’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Night School Studios

This Week’s Stealthy Platformer

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Jan. 12)

Want to play some Assassin’s Creed, but aren’t up to facing another huge open world adventure? Well, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India might be the bite-sized bit of neck stabbing you’re looking for. A 2D platformer with stealth elements, the game takes place in India in 1841 against the background of the Sikh Empire’s war with the East India Company. Sounds like an interesting unexplored slice of history.