Five Games: ‘Persona Q’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
I do really want Persona Q, as Persona 5 appears to still be quite a ways off. I actually just gotten into the Persona series at the start of this year,using my freshly bought vita to play the amazingly good persona 4 golden as well as a psp download of Persona 3 portable. But since i just bought Smash Bros Wii U and Pokemon alpha sapphire, i’m gonna wait on persona for now. Especially because pokemon generation 3 remains my personal favorite,and these remakes appear pretty stellar so far; it’ll be a huge 3ds timesink for me