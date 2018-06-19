GameStop Is Reportedly Looking For A Buyer

It’s no secret GameStop has been struggling as the gaming market has changed, and over the last few years, controversies about sales policies and worker treatment have found the company closing stores, even as the rise of digital distribution threatens its entire business model. The fact that Sony and Microsoft are increasingly edging in on its sales turf with digital distribution isn’t helping matters. So GameStop, or at least its executive suite, is reportedly looking for a parachute.

Reuters broke an exclusive that GameStop is shopping for somebody to buy it, and while there’s not a done deal yet, there is interest.

The company has hired a financial adviser to assist in these discussions, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Sycamore Partners is one of the private equity firms that has expressed interest in GameStop, one of the people said. There is no guarantee the talks will result in GameStop deciding to sell itself, the people cautioned.

