Two Years Later, Gearbox Is Still Defending ‘Aliens: Colonial Marines’

Making a bad game is usually death for a game developer. If it doesn’t destroy the company, most will either quietly pretend such a disaster never happened, or make into the butt of a joke if it comes up at all. Not Randy Pitchford, however. Randy doubles down.
Aliens: Colonial Marines is a widely scorned game. My review of it was incredibly unkind, and after the interview I’m about to share with you, I actually revisited it on the PS3 and stand by every word, short of one or two tasteless jokes. That said, Randy Pitchford is the CEO of Gearbox, who put out that game, and Eurogamer wanted to make him admit it sucked. They failed, and it’s stunning.
To give you an idea of just why this interview is a must-read, almost a thriller in interview form, this is how Wesley Yin-Poole opens, and how Pitchford counters:
Eurogamer: In the case of Aliens, you must accept it’s not as good as Borderlands. Surely you accept that.
Randy Pitchford: It depends on what criteria you’re using to define good.
This becomes almost mesmerizing, beyond a certain point. Pitchford admits up front Aliens: Colonial Marines lost money for Gearbox. He will admit that critics put it in a sack and kicked it down the Gemonian Stairs. But he won’t say it’s a bad game, no matter what. He’ll even defend his studio’s other notoriously bad game while defending this bad game.
It’s almost like they want to hear me say, yeah, it was rubbish. But it would be a lie for me to say it. I actually like, f**k, I like Duke Nukem Forever. I thought it was brilliant. I did! I know I’m not objective. But when I say that you should go, that guy’s clearly not objective. Why would you expect me to be objective? Have you ever seen weird, bizarre art you don’t even understand? The artist who created it clearly did it for a reason and loved it, you know.
Did… did he just say it was outsider art?
(via Eurogamer)
DNF I give a pass since they basically finished that turd because no one else would/could, but CM was a fucking disaster of a game.
The story of DNF is like Old Yeller, except Travis keeps Old Yeller tied up out back for a decade before somebody Travis fired when he took over his dad’s farm just comes back and does the deed.
Nah fuck that, DNF was embarrasingly bad, even if they just simply finished it, they still marketed as an actual complete fun game and it so so fucking was not. I mean i bought the retarded man child edition because I believed gearbox at the time as I was still on my borderlands high and that was one of the first cracks in their image to me.
That game was dog shit and should never have been released. Ignoring the abhorent themes in the game, the actual product was one of the worst mainstream FPS games ever.
DNF was horrible and really should have been put down after it’s 4th or 5th reboot.
Someone should pass this guy a dictionary to assist him in defining what “good”. Basically, not Aliens “Colonic” Marine.
I’d argue just the opposite; you want the guy with absolute faith running the company.
I mean, Pitchford is shilling here, and everyone knows it. What I found so compelling was that he does. Not. Crack.
@Dan Seitz I’d argue the opposite of your opposite. Admittedly, I haven’t played CM so I can’t throw my opinion in the ring as far as the game’s quality, but if this game is really as bad as you and everyone else says it is? There’s absolute faith and then there’s denial. Ignoring/denying one’s failures is actually the sign of a subpar CEO – not only is he refusing to admit it was a mistake, it shows his complete lack of an ability to see what a mistake is. Statements like this make attentive gamers all but assume Gearbox’s next game will be just as much of a disaster.
Put this in perspective – Bank of America buying Countrywide was quite possibly the worst business decision in this planet’s history, and probably was a large factor in them becoming (for a time) the most hated company in the country. But even the BofA CEO came out and admitted the Countrywide purchase was a terrible decision. Imagine if Pitchford was their CEO and said it was a great deal…
@Dan Seitz
Someone who’s unwilling to admit to a mistake, or who’s literally unable to tell the difference between a good product and a terrible one, doesn’t really seem to me to be someone who should be in charge of anything.
There’s defending your product and there’s outright refusal to acknowledge reality. He could have said “You know, we poured our heart into it and it just didn’t come together like we wanted it to. That’s one I wish we could bring back in and work on to deliver the game everyone was after.” You’ve acknowledged your company’s efforts and the critical response/failure of the end product.
I think if there is genuine belief in the product and great support/examples are given this characteristic is fine. But, if it’s just blindly just a CEO going “it’s great, end of story” then that’s no good.
I picture a proper CEO saying “I loved the game, I really did. It could have used more polish, especially with regards to X feature and Y bug, and in hindsight, some of the advertising was unintentionally misleading. But I legitimately love playing the game.”
Something like that would make a lot more sense to me, anyway.