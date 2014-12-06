Hadoken! Check Out This New, All-Gameplay ‘Street Fighter V’ Trailer

12.06.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Yesterday the existence of Street Fighter V was let out of the bag via a leaked trailer that mostly focused on Street Fighter fandom and only featured brief snippets of the actual game. Well, now we have a full Ryu vs. Chun-Li battle we can show you, and damn, this game is looking intense.

Check out the fight below…

Mmmm, dem Chun-Li thighs. I can already tell I’m going to enjoy this game.

Oh, and here’s that leaked trailer again now that Capcom isn’t pulling it off the Internet.

So, who’s excited for Street Fighter V? Or are you waiting for Super Street Fighter V Turbo Champion EX?

via Kotaku

