Here’s 13-Minutes Of Worrisome New ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Gameplay Footage

Always take Ubisoft pre-release hype with a grain of salt — they’re the absolute masters of bullshots and very carefully staged “gameplay” trailers that are really anything but, and they’ve been working their magic overtime with Assassin’s Creed Unity. It’s been pretty close to impossible to tell what the game is actually going to look and play like, but thankfully that changes now.
Somehow relatively minor gaming site Connected Digital World got their hands on almost 20-minutes of actual gameplay footage, and well, it’s concerning. Frankly, the game just doesn’t look that good — stiff character models, some clunky animations, environments that only appear to be a minor step up from what we saw in Assassin’s Creed III and IV. At least you’re not missing out on much due to the game’s gimped resolution.
Check out the footage below…
Here’s a second video focused on co-op gameplay…
Man, those are some boring cutscenes — it takes some talent to make the introduction of the Marquis de Sade completely dull. I dunno about this game.
At this point the entire Assassin’s Creed series has ended up in my “buy it when Amazon is selling it for $20” category. The one time I bought one upon release was AC3, and that was enough to make me never do it again.
Eh, I think I’ve kind of given up hope that I’ll see another truly great AC game. Middle Earth: Shadow of Modor was the version I was hoping I’d eventually get anyway.
“… as with previous games… there are a number of detailed cut scenes to keep you going”
Oh good, I hate when you have to play the game, when you can just watch a terrible movie.
Can I walk to a checkpoint, watch a cutscene, and then walk to another checkpoint for another cutscene with no gameplay in between? I LOVED THAT PART IN ACIII.
Yeah, that footage smelled *badly* of ACIII. The saving grace is that I think all of Unity takes place in Paris, so the horrible, massive, Frankenstein’s monster world of ACIII hopefully won’t be an issue.
Glad to see I’m not the only one that hates that crap.
Hey, maybe we can have a bunch more walking along eavesdropping, conversing, or god forbid trailing missions that have hardly any checkpoints so you get to the actual action, die, and have to start the entire trail again. Jesus.
*Still going to buy the next one*
Rogue looks like it will be way more fun to be honest.
Well it has the badass ship parts, which I’m slightly ashamed to admit have become the best part about a series of secret assassins fighting a shady organization in attempts of controling the human race by means of magical items left behind by a forgotten race of superior alien annnnnndddd I blacked out. What happened?
Maybe if they didn’t spend so much time on 40 hours of intolerable cut scenes, and stupid ass “walk around this office and have to converse with people and use computers while not doing anything at all assassin-y” and more time of the cool stuff, all the games would be 10 times better.
I actually liked the first-person office parts of ACIV; they were goofy, but watching Ubisoft mock itself was entertaining.
@Dan Seitz Is that what they were doing?
Because I hated it and it was completely pointless (Like basically all the Assassin-In-Modern-Day teases have been).
Maybe make the inside-baseball jokes optional instead of forcing players to get back to the game they want to play by playing a weird game of Frogger?
Lack of action and music makes these videos even harder to watch with the disappointing quality of the game in my opinion.
Dont drop those hispter glasses Dan and Nate, they might break.
I am offended that you think I’m a hipster. I’m a tiresome yuppie. Get it right.
What about Beatnik?
Anyway, I agree with you on the Marquis de Sade. The man should be lovingly stroking a jar of shit and piss at all times.
I may be the only person who really enjoyed AC 3.
No, I did as well.
Sure wasn’t my favourite, but I still enjoyed it.
I enjoyed AC3.
I just didn’t care for how sprawling the map was and how you’d just get randomly killed by animals and then have to find the one tree branch on the complete opposite side of the mountain that was at the exact right angle and inch up to it and press the correct button at the perfect moment and from a very particular direction to get back to the spot where you got killed for a completely random and unavoidable reason.
They have overcomplicated and over-story-lined the shit out of the franchise.
I just want to jump off a roof and stab a dude in the head. And have that be the thing I was supposed to do without a 5 minute video beforehand.
The actual playing of it was fun, it was the story and the scripted main missions that were the problem. Whoever scripted that final mission should have been taken out back, locked in the dumpster and then been pushed down a flight of stairs.
To be honest, I’m a lot more interested in Rogue than Unity, on account of Rogue bringing back the sailing and sea shanties from AC4. Sea shanties are the best.
I hope they drop all pretense and have the sailors belt out Barnacle Bill.