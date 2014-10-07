Here’s 13-Minutes Of Worrisome New ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Gameplay Footage

Always take Ubisoft pre-release hype with a grain of salt — they’re the absolute masters of bullshots and very carefully staged “gameplay” trailers that are really anything but, and they’ve been working their magic overtime with Assassin’s Creed Unity. It’s been pretty close to impossible to tell what the game is actually going to look and play like, but thankfully that changes now.

Somehow relatively minor gaming site Connected Digital World got their hands on almost 20-minutes of actual gameplay footage, and well, it’s concerning. Frankly, the game just doesn’t look that good — stiff character models, some clunky animations, environments that only appear to be a minor step up from what we saw in Assassin’s Creed III and IV. At least you’re not missing out on much due to the game’s gimped resolution.

Check out the footage below…

Here’s a second video focused on co-op gameplay…

Man, those are some boring cutscenes — it takes some talent to make the introduction of the Marquis de Sade completely dull. I dunno about this game.

