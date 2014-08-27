Here’s An Amazing Madden 15 Glitch That Features A Player Flying In The Air

08.27.14 2 Comments

Madden 15 just came out yesterday and hold on to your butts for a myriad of glitches. This one in particular features a player flying in the air like he’s freaking Peter Pan.

Roger Goodell’s all concerned about dunking on goal posts and touchdown celebrations and dudes smoking weed. Meanwhile, the Lost Smoke Monster’s starting on the Eagles. Priorities Rog!

(via Steve Noah)

TAGSgaming glitchesMadden 15Madden 15 glitches

