How Much Better Does ‘GTA V’ Look On PS4/Xbox One? Here’s A Handy Comparison Video.

Wow, this Grand Theft Auto V game looks like a very tranquil experience.
At Sony’s E3 press conference they showed a brief trailer for a visually spiffed-up Grand Theft Auto V (don’t worry Microsoft fans, it’s also coming for Xbox One), but just how much better does this new GTA V look stacked up against the current version? Well, fans scouted out most of the locations in the trailer and created a handy dandy comparison video, so you can judge for yourself.
Check it out below…
Wow, a bigger visual leap than I was expecting! The lighting has been upgraded in a major way, and everything’s so lovely and grassy. Now we just need to see more of the characters — have they managed to add 50% more crazy to Trevor’s eyes?
It’s pretty, but it would increase my enjoyment 0%, over playing on the past gen. And that’s the problem they’re up against. There’s 2 years worth of games to play on the old hardware that look great, if not spectacular.
I don’t know, Maybe I’m being optimistic but I assume it will have a better frame rate and not nearly as much texture pop-in this time around. Driving quickly through the city could get pretty iffy on last gen consoles.
a) They’re gonna pull an Arkham and say “This was the PC version”.
b) Suuuure, that was “in-engine”. Suuuure.
Everything is possible now.
They’ve already stated it was all gameplay from the PS4. This makes me want a PS4 more, but the answer is ultimately dependent on how bored of GTAV I am in 4 months, if anything else I care about comes out in 4 months, and how much of my current crew jumps to the new gen stuff.
Still waiting around for single-player DLC.
Who gives a shit what the cut scenes look like?
For only 400 dollars I can get slightly better rendering?! Sign me up!
Forgot about the 60 bucks for the game too.