‘I Am Jesus Christ,’ A Video Game About Jesus, Is Coming To Steam

Video games put you in the position to play as a wide variety of characters. A rogue Jedi? Sure. An unruly goose? Yup. But what about Jesus Christ, of extreme religious importance to billions of people? As of now, yes. It’s coming.

I Am Jesus Christ was officially announced this week and is coming to Steam. And as you’d expect when you learn the title of this video game, you become Jesus and do a lot of things you may have read in the bible.

The announcement video has a lot going on, including first person perspective on the various miracles Jesus of Nazareth was known for.

You lay hands on a blind woman, who regains her sight. A hungry man’s bucket fills with fish. You, as Jesus, walk on water in sandals, then calm a raging storm and clear now-sunny skies to save an empty boat. The final shot of the trailer is Jesus, nailed to the cross. The point of view switches to first person and you look down at his feet, then to each side to see the others nailed to the cross as a quickening heartbeat seems to signify that Jesus is close to death.

It’s all remarkably bizarre, and seemingly gives away the ending of the game. Until the final clip, however, when you, as Jesus, roll away the stone that blocked your tomb and your health meter goes back to full strength.

According to Steam, you better get ready to “fight the devil in the desert” when the game officially drops.

“I am Jesus Christ” is a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament of the Bible. Get into old times and follow the same path of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago. Game is covering the period from Baptizing of Jesus Christ and to Resurrection. Have you ever wondered to be like Him – one of the most privileged and powerful people in the world? Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?

PlayWay, the game’s publisher, is based in Poland, so the translation on some of the game’s information on Steam is a bit clunky. But according to the page, it is very real and coming soon.