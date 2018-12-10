Katy Perry Will Be In A ‘Final Fantasy’ Mobile Game

YouTube

Did you know that Katy Perry is a video game fan? The pop star might be more well known for making huge hits, but she’s never shied away from her love of video games when given the chance. In 2012, when Sims 3 was about to be released, Perry collaborated with developer EA to be a part of the game. She even makes cameos in the game with a Sim version of herself.

Perry is back in video game news, but this time she’s appearing in a title that could be seen as a little more surprising. Final Fantasy Brave Exivus, a free to play mobile game, is all about collecting your favorite Final Fantasy characters and putting them into your party. It appears to be a far superior sequel to the disaster that was Final Fantasy All The Bravest in 2013 because this time it actually involves at least a little bit of strategy.

Perry is getting involved in Brave Exvius by having herself, and other parts of her brand/life, appear in the game as playable characters. Ever wanted to save the world with Katy Perry in your party? Well, now you can! We obviously need to assume her class will be a bard. Well, that or a mage of some kind. I guess it depends on what Perry herself wants to be.