Kentucky Route Zero is at an end, and its finish will happen on your favorite console as well as PC. Annapurna Interactive announced Tuesday that Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, will come to console and end the episodic game Kentucky Route Zero.

Released as a series of acts since 2013, the point-and-click adventure game explores a secret underground highway running through Kentucky and those who use it. It’s a story seven years in the making, and Act 5’s release appears to be the end of it. That act will come to PC on Jan. 28, along with a full console release of TV Edition, which will include the game’s entire story on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Kentucky Route Zero is a cult favorite of sorts, beginning as a Kickstarter project and growing over the years. Fans who download the game get its subsequent acts — and the brief interludes that come with it — get the subsequent releases for free. Here’s the full synopsis of the game:

Kentucky Route Zero is an adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it. Over five acts, the game follows a group of lost travelers — an aging driver making the last delivery for a doomed antique shop; a young woman who fixes obsolete TVs surrounded by ghosts; a child and his giant eagle companion; a pair of robot musicians — as they wander the disorienting and magical Route Zero.

According to Annapurna, the TV Edition will have all five acts in its release and essentially contain the full game. Ports to console are always interesting, especially for point-and-click adventures, but for fans of the series it will be bittersweet to see the journey come to and end no matter what platform it’s on.