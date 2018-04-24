‘Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’ Is Getting Some Timely ‘Infinity War’ DLC

You can’t say that Warner Bros. and TellTale Games don’t know how to take advantage of the blockbuster superhero movie release schedules. Back in February, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 released a special Black Panther DLC pack just in time for that film’s premiere. Now they’re following suit again for the biggest Marvel movie yet.

On Tuesday, you will be able to pick up the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Character and Level Pack for just $2.99 — provided you already own Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, of course. As you can see in the trailer above, the main draw is an astonishingly adorable Thanos in minifig form, with whom you’ll be able to terrorize the itty-bitty little Lego Marvel Universe. That sounds and looks way more delightful than it probably should be.

From the TT Games press release:

This action-packed level offers players the chance to control Thanos, one of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe, and his ruthless army. The Mad Titan and the Children of Thanos have invaded Attilan to take on Black Bolt and the Inhumans in an all-new original game level. Working as a team, the menacing crew must work their way through the various levels of Attilan before they are given the opportunity to break through to Black Bolt’s throne. New unlockable characters Thanos, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Hulkbuster 2.0, and Groot (Avengers: Infinity War) add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains.

While $2.99 certainly sounds like a good deal, the Season Pass option for $14.99 gives you themed DLC for the already-released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger content, and the upcoming Champions, Out of Time, and Agents of Atlas packs. That’s a whooole lot of Marvel goodies and goodness if you’re into the Lego video game aesthetic.