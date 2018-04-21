Nexon

LOS ANGELES — If you’re not too familiar with video games, or if you’re a casual player, there’s a good chance that you’ve never heard of MapleStory. And even if you’re a hardcore gamer, if you live in North America, the odds are strong that you’ve never played the game. There’s an argument to be made that within the U.S., there’s no game that’s more cult or niche.

Not a lot of people talk about it, and it doesn’t make headlines — why should it? After all, the side-scrolling MMORPG is an astouding 13 years old at this point. But it’s still plugging away, and according to publisher Nexon, tens of millions of Americans play the game. A nice 69 million players are registered for the English-language version of MapleStory, and it’s on the strength of those numbers that the first-ever MapleStory Fest touched down in Los Angeles.

The fanfest was free for players to register for, and over 500 attendees (plus guests) showed up at the Fonda Theater on Saturday, April 14. Before the doors opened at 9:30 a.m., there was a line wrapped once and a half around the block with players eagerly waiting to get in. There were panels, announcements, booths with games, demos … and yes, there were cosplayers.