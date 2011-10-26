Minecraft Gets…Carbon Emissions?

Senior Contributor
10.26.11

“Minecraft” has rapidly become the most beloved game on the Internet, as it combines two things nerds love: infinitely customizable video games and Lego sets. Which leads to the third thing nerds love, YouTube videos of games going horribly wrong. Now, other nerds have shown up to do what they do, which is make video games boring by making them educational.

Okay, okay, sure it’s for a good cause: the group that did is AMEE, which specializes in selling emissions measuring tools to businesses to figure out their carbon footprint and then reduce it. They’re not trying to ruin fun, they’re just trying to educate us about how we shouldn’t drive to the convenience store for beer and taquitos when it’s less than a hundred feet away.

Here’s video of how well that works out. We’ll say this: at least it adds an interesting mechanic.

Around The Web

TAGScarbon emissionsedutainment is neitherhippiesminecraft

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP