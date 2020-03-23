With tracks officially closed and the need to social distance keeping crowds away, NASCAR was yet another sport put on pause by COVID-19 as the world buckles down and does its best to limit the spread of coronavirus. But unlike other sports like basketball or hockey, auto racing has a thriving digital equivalent that mirrors what athletes actually do on the ovals and road courses they call home.

Virtual racing has come a long way in recent years, and for more than a decade iRacing has grown as drivers hop in virtual rigs with car-quality steering wheels and impressive screen setups that mimic the real feel of racing on a track. For many NASCAR drivers, racing the virtual tracks is actually good practice for what they do in the actual cars. The eSports league iRacing, meanwhile, has races on Tuesday nights and has drawn an impressive online audience of its own, with races held at digital equivalents of real tracks like Daytona, Bristol and Miami Homestead.

The latter was the track NASCAR was supposed to be at on Sunday, and instead the virtual Homestead played host to the Dixie Vodka 150, where 35 drivers from NASCAR’s three racing series hopped online to tackle Miami Homestead from the comfort of their own homes. It was an invitational that came together quickly and aired live on Fox Sports 1, with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon on the call as they typically would be.

NASCAR pulled the plug on its schedule on March 13 just as drivers were getting ready to race at a fan-less Atlanta Motor Speedway, and with drivers locking down at home the sport quickly worked to put together an iRacing equivalent of the races now put on pause.

“What was fantastic was that there wasn’t one stakeholder or one person along the way who said ‘eh I’m not sure about this’ or ‘let’s slow down,'” Scott Warfield, managing director of eSports at NASCAR, told Uproxx Sports. “Everyone just kind of jumped in.”

The message across the board from drivers, the network and those at NASCAR was simple: with no sports people were desperate for entertainment, and NASCAR could provide it with a virtual race that wouldn’t be that difficult to pull off with existing technology they’ve used to power iRacing. In a market desperate for sports, it’s also a chance to show off the auto racing eSports league with a huge online following on Twitch and YouTube.

“This was gonna provide some relief to our millions of fans who are thirsting for a break in this minute-by-minute news cycle that is creating fear and uncertainty and anxiety,” Warfield said. “At least for 90 minutes on Sunday they’re gonna have something to smile about. Something to engage with.”