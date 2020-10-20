Gamers are never shy about voicing their gripes with what they play, something that is especially true with NBA 2K. While things like microtransactions or gameplay oftentimes draw the ire of those who play the game, the latest ruffled feathers came with a series of unskippable ads that appear in NBA 2K21‘s load screen before 2K TV starts up that presented a hurdle for those who wanted to set lineups and do other pregame adjustments.

The whole thing made those who play the game pretty bummed, especially because 2K is a game that has been defined by finding ways to get a little more money out of those who already drop serious coin to pick up a copy — the current-generation version of this year’s game, for instance, retailed for $59.99, while the next-generation version will start at $10 more. But in a statement released by NBA 2K on Tuesday afternoon, the company announced that while “ads have been integrated into 2KTV segments” in recent years, these in particular “are not meant to run as part of the pre-game introduction.” And as a result of the response from those who play the game, this will be remedied soon.

There is no word on when this situation will be remedied, just that this is going to be resolved sometime down the road.